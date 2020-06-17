Harrison County Judge Chad Sims had good news to report as it relates to the county’s COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
“(We’re) thankful to have no COVID-19 news to report today!” he said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
Meanwhile in neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur advised that the county was notified of another three confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“This brings our cumulative case count to 21 with one fatality,” said LaFleur. “We have seven active cases and 13 considered recovered.”
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” The Marion County judge requested.
In Harrison County, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District noted on Wednesday that, as of Tuesday, a total of 2,383 tests had been administered to Harrison County residents. Of those, 270 were positive; 2,076 were negative and the results of 37 are pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the Marshall-Harrison County Health District stated. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved. Data reported to Marshall Harrison County Health District does not specify the county of residence for negative and pending results. The information is reported as the number of test performed. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, 237 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,560,537 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 93,335 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 2,062 have resulted in death and 62,368 have recovered, for a total of 31,905 active cases.