With COVID-19 cases increasing in the county and the state, Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher confirmed Thursday that the Harrison County jail has four confirmed cases of the virus.
One patient is asymptomatic and the remaining three have very mild symptoms, according to information released by the sheriff's department.
The individuals that have been confirmed have been placed in isolation and quarantine. No inmate has been hospitalized with any illness and correct measures are in place as prescribed by the Center for Disease control and Texas Jail Standards.
"Our jail staff recognized these symptoms and reacted quickly," he said.
Since March 2020 and the initial concerns regarding COVID-19, Harrison County Jail has experienced an occasional case, as with many jail settings throughout the United States. This jail continually disinfects and cleans with the same products that hospitals use.
"Thankfully, both of the jails are familiar with COVID-19 restrictions, protocols, and operational guidelines, and the transition will be smooth with any Covid-19 inmate. The Care, Custody, and Control may be the mission of the jail staff for the inmates, however, their health and well-being is also our obligation," the sheriff released in a statement.