While high school seniors for this year's class of 2020 might have the most unique senior year in history thanks to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down every Texas school district until at least next month, East Texas high school counselors and districts are still working to prepare graduating seniors for their next step after they receive their diploma.
Whether it be college, trade school, employment or military service, high school counselor's jobs of preparing graduating seniors for their next step hasn't changed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the way they are assisting seniors and their parents has altered.
From phone calls, online correspondence and virtual meetings, East Texas high school counselors are still trying to help their class of 2020 graduates as they end their public school careers this spring.
"Our high school principal and counselors have continually been working with our seniors and their parents to assist them with college preparation as much as they can under the circumstances," Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said. "We have posted a Senior FAQ document on our website https://www.hisd.com/ that provides as much information as possible. We have also been hosting a weekly Facebook Live event for our community for the past three weeks on Tuesday nights at 5:30 p.m. where we try to answer as many questions as we can for the community, parents, and students."
While many of the East Texas high schools have yet to make final decisions on senior events like graduation, prom, top 10 percent banquets and more, until after Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott's order for school closures expires on May 5, many of the districts are assuring students these events will still happen, whether in person or virtually.
"Events such as graduation are important.....this is their time....and we want to make it as positive and as memorable for them as possible," Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said.
Meanwhile, high school counselors will continue to work with seniors to help them finish college applications, financial aid and scholarship applications.
"Our counselor and others have been in contact with our seniors to ensure they are not missing out on any necessary things to be taken care of regarding college plans," Barnwell said. "They are also communicating with other students for next year's classes."
Jefferson High School Counselor Crystal Eddins said thankfully, most seniors typically begin preparing for their first semester of their senior year so most of them began in the fall, long before the COVID-19 pandemic closed school houses' doors.
"Most of the financial aid happens in the fall now that FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) opens in October," Eddins said. "The majority of our students completed all of that with the FAFSA appointments we offered for parents in the fall with Marilyn Richardson. We do still end up with a few students here and there who have not completed it, and we just advise them individually as those situations come up. The counseling office has also set up a Google classroom to communicate important information to the students about scholarships (where to turn in, deadlines, and access to the actual applications). Students can also use this Google classroom to ask questions."
Eddins said the school is also hosting "drive through drop offs" so students can turn in scholarship applications that must be physically turned in to the school.
"I am also using 'Remind' to send text reminders to students/parents about important information," she said. "I have provided a phone number so that I can be reached (903-554-2461 ext 3041) and I am available for Google Meets by appointment."
Elysian Fields ISD is also handling the situation similarly.
"At EFISD, any student can absolutely still meet with/have access to a counselor, it is just going to look a little different than normal," Elysian Fields High School Counselor Katilyn Woodley said. "We are still meeting with seniors and all of our other students as well. I have had a handful of Zoom meetings with small groups, but mostly the ones with questions I have been able to email back and forth. Most colleges are having virtual meetings/phone calls where they are taking care of things on the financial aid end. I will say that every college I have contacted has given me a prompt and thorough response to the best of their ability. In addition, (Principal) Jack Parker and I are meeting with seniors once every week to answer any questions they may have."
If any seniors are having questions about financial aid, scholarship opportunities or college applications, they can contact their school counselors or visit the FAFSA website at https://studentaid.gov/