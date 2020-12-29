It’s that time of year whenever people talk about change or resolutions for the up and coming New Year. Here are a few ideas that we can all try.
Don’t forget about nature and wildlife. Deer are very hungry as winter sets in on us. There is very little browse or forage out there for our deer herd. They will need to store nutrients as the weather gets colder and they prepare to have their fawns in the spring and will need to be able to milk and breed back in the fall.
Hang a bird feeder. In the summer and any other dry months’ supply the birds, butterflies and bees with a water source. Plant more flowers for pollinators. Without bees pollinating, our food sources will disappear. Food for me is important and I bet it is pretty important to you as well. Plant some milkweed for the Monarch Butterflies. The Harrison County Master Gardeners will have milk weed plants at the plant sale in March.
Build a compost bin to add rich organic matter to your flower beds and garden.
Do a soil test to determine what soil amendments need to be added to improve health and performance of your landscape and garden. Apply Pre-Emergent Herbicides to prevent lawn weeds. This should be done in late February. The product is active in the soil for 100 days so a booster treatment will be needed June 1.
Install a rainwater barrel to utilize the water that we are blessed with on our plants. Conduct an irrigation audit to determine the amount of water you are using on a weekly basis with your sprinkler system.
Invest in a good set of pruners and loppers to maintain your plants and clean them on a regular basis to prevent disease transfer to other plants.
Do not prune back Crape Myrtles. This does way more harm than good.
Learn to recognize and appreciate good bugs and their benefits.
Become a Master Gardener by taking the intern class this time next year. As a Master Gardener you can volunteer at a local elementary school to help teach our youth where their food comes from. Texas A&M Agrilife Extension has a fabulous gardening curriculum that is called Learn Grow Eat and Go. There is an upcoming workshop for interested teachers coming up in a few weeks. There will be Professional Development Credits given. Call the office to get more information on this program.
Plant a tree. The Master Gardener’s will host a tree give away in conjunction with the Texas Forest Service on February 6th at the Extension Office.
Plant a fruit tree or 2. We will be hosting a Peach Tree Pruning Demonstration on February 27th at GY Ranch on Highway 80 West of Marshall. Overall tree health and spray schedules will be discussed in depth. 1 CEU will be available for Pesticide License holders.
Give plants as gifts.
Cattle owners resolutions.
Set up a Herd Health plan that includes vaccinations, internal parasite control, and pregnancy checking your cows. It is terribly expensive to winter a cow that is not going to produce any offspring to offset the yearly cost of the cow. Vaccinations do work and are very inexpensive. Consider what happens if a $700.00 calf dies, how much vaccine could you have purchased for $700.00.
Test your hay and your soil. You cannot measure or analyze something by guessing. The hay test costs $7.00 and the soil test cost $13.00. You do not want to guess on your income tax return so why are we guessing on the inputs to our cow herd?
Call the office at 903-935-8413 and let us help you set up a plan.
I hope everyone had a blessed Christmas and the blessings continue into the New Year.