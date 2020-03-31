JEFFERSON — While most of the businesses in one of East Texas’ most historic towns currently remain open for business, the popular events that often draw large crowds to the bayou city of Jefferson have either been postponed or canceled for 2020.
Organizers with Jefferson’s 73rd annual Pilgrimage event and Diamond Bessie Murder Trial recently announced the event has been canceled for this year.
The event, which draws thousands to the city each year, said on their Facebook page this week they will issue refunds to any guests who had already purchased tickets for the popular Diamond Bessie Murder Trial play.
The Battle of Jefferson Civil War Re-enactment, which also drew thousands of civil war re-enactors from across the country each summer to camp out for the weekend in Jefferson, also recently announced its event has been canceled for 2020.
Organizers with the Jefferson Outlaw Nationals Car Show announced Monday the event has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date which has not yet been announced. The annual car show in downtown Jefferson brings hundreds of vintage, new and collector vehicles to the city’s streets each spring for viewing and serves as the city’s largest car show.
While most of the tourist town’s big events for 2020 have been scrapped for this year, many of the city’s businesses, including restaurants, shops and bed and breakfasts remain open for business.
While the downtown Jefferson General Store has temporarily closed its doors, other businesses such as Made in the Shade and Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club remain open for business.
Many of the city’s restaurants are remaining open by offering take out and delivery, while some of the shops are offering private shopping events in small groups by advanced registry.
For a full list of Jefferson businesses and their updated hours, visit the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/jeffersontexaschamber/