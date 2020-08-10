JEFFERSON — A Jefferson High School student was reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, Jefferson ISD officials announced on Monday.
A Jefferson High School student who had been on campus for extra- curricular activities, was confirmed on Saturday to have tested positive for coronavirus. The student was last on campus Saturday and district officials are now working to notify any other students or staff who might have had contact with the student.
The student is the first in the Marion and Harrison county areas to have been confirmed with COVID-19, with most districts set to start their 2020-21 school year this week.
Jefferson ISD is set to begin its first day of school on Aug. 17 and Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Monday that date has not been pushed back.