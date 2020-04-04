JEFFERSON — Even though statewide shelter in place and social distancing orders are keeping schools’ doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also known as the coronavirus, Jefferson ISD is still trying to keep the district community in touch with one another virtually.
In addition to provide daily meals to students and educational packets to keep them learning, the district is kicking off Jefferson Spirit Week Quarantine Edition.
“School might be closed but we can still show our pride,” Jefferson ISD cheerleaders posted on Facebook.
The district‘s cheer team has outlined a theme and a hashtag each day for social media users to use as they post challenge related photos day by day on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Monday, social media users can post photos to their accounts with pajamas and their favorite stuffed animal. On Tuesday, users can share how they’re occupying their time at home with their favorite hobby and on Wednesday, they can share photos in their favorite costume for ”Quarantine-oween.”
Thursday is twin day, “social distancing style” and users can post a photo dressed with a look alike at home. Friday is Bulldog Pride day and users can post a photo in their best Bulldog gear.
Social media users can tag their posts and photos to the cheer team by using the handle @JeffersonBulldogCheer. Users can also use the following hashtags: #BulldogPride #BulldogStrong and #SocialDistanceSpiritWeek
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott earlier this week ordered all state schools closed until May 4.