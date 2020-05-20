Josey Ranch has had a hard couple of months, with the cancellation of a number of their events due to COVID-19 and the loss of marketing funding.
Earlier this month the city of Marshall had to change their budget due to the affects of the COVID-19 virus, cancelling all community grant money dedicated in the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund budget.
Josey Ranch was one of the community organizations affected, losing $10,000 in marketing budget money.
“We use the money every year to bring people into Marshall,” said Martha Josey, owner of Josey Ranch.
She said that while the budget for marketing was cut, the ranch has ended up spending double their usual budget to get information out to the public about rescheduled events and updated information on the ranch during the crisis.
She said that the budget is used to promote their annual events, which include the largest and longest running rodeo show.
“It really is special, and it is right here in Marshall Texas,” Josey said. “We have people who come in from all over every year, and they love spending time in Marshall.”
She said that with every one person who comes in for a show, they usually bring along at least five other people, whether they be friends, family members or team members.
“Horse people are different in the way that they have big trucks and trailers, they have equipment and other things. When they are here they buy gas and food, they spend time at local restaurants, it’s not only just hotels that are benefited by our events,” Josey said.
Though a number of Josey Ranch’s annual events were scheduled earlier in the year, she said that all of the usual events are still being planned, though they have been postponed.
The Josey Reunion, annual 4D Barrel Race, will be held at the ranch July 30 through Aug. 2. The Josey Jr. World 4D Barrel Race will be held Aug. 7 though Aug. 9.
“What we really want is for people to come out and join us for the Josey Jr. World,” Josey said. “We actually have a movie, that is going to be doing some filming during it.”
Josey said that she hopes to see the Marshall community come out and support the ranch, and enjoy both shows.
“The events free, people can just come out and bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the show,” Josey said.
The ranch will also host a number of barrel racing clinics in the summer, on June 9 through June 11, June 26 through June 28 and July 3 through July 5.
“We have been teaching these classes and hold these races for over 40 years,” Josey said. “We have been here since 1967, we aren’t going any where.”