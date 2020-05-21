Starting Friday a number of local establishments that were determined nonessential are permitted to open their doors, including bars.
Donna Holler, Manager of Legends Bar and Grill in Marshall, said that the location was not expecting to be permitted to open their doors this soon.
“We were pretty surprised when we heard we could open, we didn’t think it would be until at least June or even July,” Holler said.
Though Governor Greg Abbott and Marshall Mayor Terri Brown have permitted them to open, Holler said that Legends will remain closed until May 30.
“We have some work that needs to be done before we can open up, so we decided to wait until then,” she said.
Though there is a lot of anticipation in the community, with the location receiving daily messages on Facebook, asking when they will be reopening. On May 30 when the bar opens up, Holler said that the group TEAZUR is already scheduled to perform.
“People are excited because we are going to have a band on our opening night,” Holler said.
Legends has been closed for the last two months, Holler said, during which they have had to cancel a number of previously scheduled performances.
“It has hurt us,” Holler said. “We did not even qualify for the small business loans.”
She said that when the bar applied for assistance, the funding was already gone, leaving the establishment without any financial assistance during the shutdown.
“This has been hard, we have been hit pretty hard,” Holler said.
Unless state and city regulations change again before Legends reopening, Holler said that the location will have to be careful to watch their limited capacity regulations.
She said that 20 people are allowed in the downstairs area, and 20 people in the upstairs area, with 70 people allowed outside at one time.
Holler said that the location will also be following other safety regulations, including staff wearing masks, all food orders being served in to go containers with no items left on the tables, as well as maintaining social distancing.
“The social distancing is going to be the hardest thing to regulate,” Holler said. “When people start drinking they get happy and jovial and it is going to be hard to enforce everyone keeping their distance.”
She said that her and her husband have already planned to wear masks at the bar, and to change out of and wash their clothes when they come home every night.
“We have young children at home so it is not just us, we have to keep them safe as well. So we are going to be very cautious and see how this goes,” Holler said. “If there are problems then we will shut down again, it’ll hurt us but we need to keep everyone safe first and foremost.”
The new declaration of local disaster and public health emergency made by Brown was officially instated on Tuesday after new opening regulations were passed by Gov. Abbott.
The new order allowed for the immediate reopening of:
- Massage establishments and other facilities where licensed massage therapists or other persons licensed or otherwise authorized to practice under Chapter 455 of the Texas Occupations Code, provided all facilities must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.
- Tattoo studios, piercing studios, hair removal services, and hair loss treatment and growth services, provided all facilities must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating work stations.
- Child-care services other than youth camps as described below.
On Friday in Marshall other locations are allowed to open, including:
- Dine-in restaurant services may operate at up to 50 percent of the total listed occupancy of the restaurant; provided, however, this applies only to restaurants that have less than 51 percent of their gross receipts from the sale of alcoholic beverages. Interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcades, must remain closed.
- Bars and similar establishments that hold a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed indoor occupancy of the establishment. Interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcades, must remain closed.
- Aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities (excluding zoos) may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy or, for outdoor areas, at up to 25 percent of the standard operating limits as determined by the facility owner if permitted by the city. Interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, must remain closed.
- Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcast racing to the extent authorized by state law, and skating rinks may operate at up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy of the establishment; provided bowling alleys must ensure at least six feet of social distancing between operating lanes. Video arcades must be closed.
- Rodeos and equestrian events may operate at up to 25 percent of the facility’s total listed occupancy or, for outdoor areas, up to 25 percent of the standard operating limits as determined by the facility owner. This policy does not permit a larger gathering, such as county fairs, where such an event is not authorized.
- Drive-in concerts, under guidelines that facilitate appropriate social distancing, that generally require spectators to remain in their vehicles, and that minimize in-person contact between people who are not in the same household or car.
- Amateur sporting events are eligible where there is no access to the general public allowed. All participants have tested negative for COVID-19 before the event. Participants are to be quarantined for the duration of the game, temperature-checked and monitored for symptoms daily, and tested again for COVID-19 at the end.
On Sunday, May 31, other locations will be allowed to open, including:
- Youth camps, including but not limited to those defined as such under Chapter 141 of the Texas Health and Safety Code, and including all summer camps and other daytime and overnight camps for youths.
- Youth sports programs may begin practice on May 31, 2020, with only one parent or guardian in attendance and maintaining social distancing at each practice. Youth sports games may commence on June 15, 2020. At all games, spectators should avoid being in a group larger than ten individuals and maintain social distancing.
In providing or obtaining essential services or reopened services, individuals and businesses should follow the minimum standard health protocols recommended found at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus. As COVID-19 positive tests continue to rise, residents should implement social distancing, use recommended hand sanitizing, and maintain environmental cleanliness. Individuals are encouraged to wear appropriate face coverings.
The city of Marshall will perform inspections to verify the proper implementation of all policies and procedures. Failure to comply with any of the mandated provisions of this Order constitutes an imminent threat to public health. Per Texas Government Code §418.173, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this Order commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000.00. Each violation shall constitute a separate offense.