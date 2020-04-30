Businesses in Marshall are taking a cautious approach to the city’s plans reopen partially on Friday, May 1.
The order allowing businesses to reopen, at 25 percent capacity, was made by Texas Governor Greg Abbot on Monday, outlining the step as Phase One of a plan to slowly reopen the state as communities continue to combat the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Marshall Mayor Terri Brown followed suit Wednesday with a new amended emergency declaration which closely resembled Abbot’s order.
City Manager Mark Rohr stated that the new declaration differs from Abbot’s by retaining provisions for the City of Marshall food establishments to require face coverings for all employees and for one employee to handle money, while another employee handles the food.
“We anticipate further orders to be built on this one,” Rohr said.
By way of Abbot’s Executive Order (GA-18), all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, and malls are permitted to reopen on Friday, limiting to 25 percent capacity. Museums and libraries are also permitted to open at limited capacity.
Outdoor sports are allowed to resume so long as no more than four participants are playing together at one time. Local government operations, including county and municipal government operations relating to permitting, recordation, and document-filing services, may reopen as determined by the local government.
Within shopping malls, the food-court dining areas, play areas, and interactive displays and settings must remain closed. Museum interactive displays must also remain closed, and social distancing protocols are required at all open locations.
A number of local businesses are opting to not open, even at just 25 percent capacity, due to financial and health safety concerns.
Director of the Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Stacia Runnels said that businesses in Harrison County are excited about opening back up, but are making sure all precautions are in place to protect staff and the community.
“I think everyone feels like they are ready to be open, but they are still concerned. Many people are planning to operate by curbside only until they see numbers in the county go down,” Runnels said.
She said that most local businesses are trying to find a way to balance reopening with safe practices, to be sure everyone remains safe.
“The city and the county are really doing a great job, making sure that everyone is well informed and making informed decisions to keep us safe,” she said.
Jill Davis, co owner of Joe Pine Coffee, said that the location is planning to wait until Monday to move from curbside only, to walk in as well. The shop is also planning to wait until the week of May 10 to begin opening indoor seating with limited tables and chairs.
“We are so excited to enter into a more normal operating pattern, but want to be respectful and cautious as we do it,” Davis said.
Joseph Filippazzo, owner of Pazzeria by Pietro’s, said that the restaurant will continue to do only curbside pickup until they can open to at least 75 percent capacity.
“I have been doing this for 40 years, and you can’t operate a business at 25 percent capacity, that’s simply not feasible financially,” Filippazzo said.
He said that the restaurant is looking into purchasing umbrellas and other outdoor furniture, so that customers who purchase to go orders can sit outside and enjoy their food, as long as they remain six feet apart and gather in groups of six or less.
“We really don’t know what is going to happen, we may not open completely until July,” Filippazzo said. “For the safety of our staff and especially of our guests, it is worth waiting to open.”
The Marshall library will not be opening on Friday either, according to Director Anna Lane, who said that the location will remain completely closed until they receive further notice from the city.
She said that the decision was based on the city’s furloughing of a number of library employees, and was not related to Abbott’s order. Lane added that the location may reopen curbside service before opening fully.
The Marshall Cinema will also have to wait to reopen, according to Manager Ernesto Esquivel, who said the cinema simply does not have any movies to show at this time.
Esquivel said that movie cinemas rely on companies allowing them to contract their movies to show, and no companies are preparing movies at this time due to the virus. He said that the cinema is expecting to get a movie package, between mid-May and June 1, but those movies will already have been released.
“We know we won’t be getting any new movies until July 15,” Esquivel said. “That is something that they have already told us.”
He said until the cinema can get the movie package and open up screens, it will continue to sell concessions to the community.
Marshall and Hallsville Dairy Queen owner Jordan Giles said that both locations are planning to open up, utilizing creative seating arrangements and implementing safety protocols.
Giles said that both locations are working on installing sneeze guards on booths, as well as creating an outdoor space at the Marshall store, which does not have a patio.
“We are going to get some tents and tables and chairs to have outside so people don’t have to be stuck in the building, but have the option of being in the open air,” Giles said.
He said that along with the city’s mandated safety protocols, the stores have opted to use trays to transfer money and orders to customers, to maintain more distance between them and staff. Use of the soda machines in the lobby will be prohibited by guests, with employees instead acting almost as waiters to refill beverages for customers.
Giles said that all of the orders will continue to be packaged as to go, whether the customer chooses to stay and eat or not, as to keep their orders from exposure.
“We really miss out customers,” Giles said. “The community has really been amazing and supportive but we miss interacting with people every day, and were glad to have the opportunity to do that starting Friday.”