Marshall citizens are banding together in a time of need to help support the city as they continue to operate during the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Local first responders who continue to show up to work every day have been acting to balance keeping officers and the community safe and healthy during this time.
“The Covid pandemic has brought about a nationwide crisis that has affected the largest cities to the smallest of communities,” said Fire Chief Reggie Cooper. “The virus has placed medical, emotional, psychological and physical strains on all of us. Throughout my tenure here at the fire department, I do know that true tragedy brings out the very best in so many others.”
With the number of local cases of the virus growing every day, Marshall citizens have been donating their time and supplied to local first responders to help assist them as they continue to work for the community.
City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said that a number of local businesses have gone out their way to support first responders. ‘
Walgreens in Marshall opens from 8 to 9 a.m. for first responders with a badge only. The Anderson Foundation, from Richard and Christina Anderson, also donated 250 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Harrison County Firefighters Association to be distributed to local first responders.
Local pizza restaurants are also stepping up to help feed local first responders during their shifts.
Domino’s pizza fed the Marshall Police and Fire Departments yesterday free of charge and Cooper said that they will be back to do it again two more times before the end of the week.
“Kudos to everyone who have brought food to our firefighters and police officers. These deeds help not only us but they also support our businesses who are struggling to survive,” Cooper said.
Nickerson said that Little Caesars is planning to purchase a meal for the Fire Department next Tuesday and Cassidy Jones is planning to serve a free meal next Monday.
“I want to personally thank all of those that have considered the brave women and men who risk their lived day in and day out to keep others as safe as they possibly can,” Cooper said.
State Representative Chris Paddie is also slated to feed first responders and healthcare workers this Saturday.