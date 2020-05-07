After Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on Tuesday that starting Friday, May 8 that hair salons, barber shops and tanning salons could reopen, Marshall establishments responded both with excitement and trepidation.
Marshall Mayor Terri Brown followed suit Wednesday with another Declaration of Local Disaster and Public Health Emergency that mirrored Abbott’s order.
Businesses including hair salons, nail salons, cosmetology salons, barbershops, and tanning salons all have the green light to open beginning Friday, under certain guidelines.
Facilities are encouraged to:
■ Serve one customer per stylist.
■ The appointment system is requested.
■ If allowing walk-ins, customers are allowed to wait inside only if they are keeping six feet of separation.
■ There must be six feet of separation between all operating work stations.
■ Wearing facemasks is strongly recommended.
Local hair stylists are reacting with excitement over getting back to work, though many are applying caution, some even choosing to wait even longer before opening up to customers.
Laura Trejo, owner of Glamroom Hair Salon and Spa, said that she will be waiting before opening up to the public completely and booking clients.
“Basically we just don’t feel we are prepared for it yet, we want to be sure we have everything we need to thoroughly sanitize stations,” Trejo said.
She said that through the store is stocked with enough face masks, gloves and other supplies, she wants to be sure the numbers in Harrison County go down before they open.
“We are not sure exactly, maybe next week or the week after,” Trejo said.
She explained that the store has been receiving calls from a number of customers, and has appointments booked through May and into June.
“We are very happy to be back to work, we just want to make sure we do it right,” she said.
Yolanda Roach, owner of Yolanda’s Hair Salon, said that she will also be waiting to open her doors.
“I want to go in and do some extra cleaning, I want to make sure everything is ready and sanitized because we don’t know who walked in before we shut down,” Roach said.
She said that she is looking to wait to open until next week at the earliest, “if at all possible”.
Roach said that when they do open her clients can expect to have a much lower number of people in the shop at a time, maintain social distancing and to wear face masks while they are there.
“We are going to have to do things differently, to be sure that everyone stays safe,” Roach said.
She said that though the quarantine has made things hard financially, she is much more interested in opening up slowly and staying safe then rushing to get back to business.
“We are very excited to get back to work, and we want to get back to the public. But we would rather be safe,” Roach said.
Laura Dunham, owner of Laura Marshall’s Barber Shop, said that she is planning to open her doors starting Friday, but by appointment only.
“Our customers have been blowing up the phone,” Dunham said. “I am so thankful to them for being so patient and waiting.”
Dunham said that the store has been open for 27 years, with her working in Marshall cutting hair for 40.
“I have been doing this for this long and I have never been told to close and to go home,” she said.
Dunham said that after the five weeks closed, she is very ready to open her doors and get back to work.
“It’s good to know that we have been missed,” Dunham said. “I think this will really help people realize that we have a lot of regulations in place that we have to follow. We are already very sanitary and we will continue to keep everything clean.”
Penny Hudson, owner of Penny’s Place, said that she is also planning on opening up on Friday, and will also be operating by appointment.
“We are so very ready to be open,” she said.
She said that she will be operating with one customer at a time in the store, with both her and the customer wearing face masks and washing and sanitizing hands when they come in and before they leave.
Hudson said she is also working to avoid using her shampoo bottle, which is the main point of face to face contact with her customers.
“We are using disposable everything, and I am going to be cleaning and sanitizing everything between each customer,” she said.
Hudson said that she is always accepting new customers, and is planning to work every day until her customer’s appointments are completed.
“I am very excited to be back to work. I miss seeing people every day,” Hudson said.