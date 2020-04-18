Abbott issued a series of guidelines in two executive orders marking the first steps to reopen Texas business after a shutdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines include letting retailers sell items for curbside pickup, resuming elective surgeries and reopening state parks starting next week.
Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail or delivery to the customer’s doorstep but may not enter the premises, according to the Department of State Health Services.
Additionally, retail stores still are required to maintain a safety officer and abide by social distancing rules and practices.
Locally, according to information released by Public Information Officer Stormie Nicherson, the city’s emergency response team is working diligently to review the specifics of each order before revisions are made to the city’s restrictions.
From the county’s standpoint, County Judge Chad Sims stated he was pleased to hear the governor’s thoughts on reopening.
“I’m pleased with the governor’s thinking about reopening and think a slow approach is pretty wise,” he said. “It is something we need to do but agree with the governor that we should reopen businesses in a safe manner to protect residents.”
Sims said it appeared that the governor and his strike team had thought out the approach.
Though local and county decisions are yet to be made, Sims said he could see nonessential retail businesses reopening if they could determine a safe way to complete to-go orders.
Another portion of the executive order will allow hospitals to begin to conduct surgeries and procedures allowing another part of the workforce to return to work.
Christus Good Shepherd medical centers in Longview and Marshall are prepared to resume all surgeries and procedures as soon as Wednesday, spokesman Will Knous said Friday.
“Guided by our COVID-19 Safe Care program, we have a clinical and operational strategy in place that includes ample personal protective equipment (PPEs), high-tech testing capabilities and heightened screening,” he said.
Abbott’s order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday allows a limited amount of nonessential surgeries at hospitals, as long as those surgeries don’t deplete the facilities’ supplies of personal protective equipment and allow the facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Abbott’s previous executive order banning all elective procedures sparked a legal battle because it resulted in a ban on most abortions. Abbott said Friday the courts will eventually settle the matter but that abortions are not part of his latest order on surgeries.
The governor’s decision drew praise from the Texas Medical Association, which represents more than 53,000 physicians and medical students.
“Texas physicians are pleased that Governor Abbott is taking a gradual, science-based approach to reopen the Texas economy safely,” the association said in a statement. “We applaud the governor for placing four outstanding physicians on his recovery strike force and for stating in such a straight-forward manner, ‘We must be guided by the data and the doctors. We must put health and safety first.’ “
Additional openings will be announced April 27 “after further input from medical staff,” Abbott said. Abbott repeatedly pointed to April 27 as the next date on which he could announce additional steps to reopen the economy, as long as Texas is continuing to make progress in slowing the spread of the virus. Previewing that date, Abbott said, “One of the things that we will consider is the elimination of the stay-at-home policy,” which he announced late last month and expires April 30.
Another part of the order allows state parks to reopen on Monday as long as those utilizing the parks wear a face covering, stay in groups less than five except for immediate family and remain 6 feet away from one another.
According to the Associated Press, Abbott said future decisions on reopening more of Texas would be guided by testing, and though he assured Texans that testing would “go up quite a bit” in late April or early May, he did not provide a number.
At least 428 people have died in Texas, with more than one-third of those deaths having been reported since Monday, according to state health figures. At least 17,300 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus, which causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.