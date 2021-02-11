JEFFERSON — While the Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program was deemed a success for Marion County recently, the minority community fears being left out and becoming a victim of racial disparities, as seen nationally, when it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“My concern is how was the information disseminated to the public and what was that timeline,” said Marion County Democratic Party Chair Ricky Harrington.
Harrington said while he doesn’t meet the phase 1a and 1b criteria to receive the shot, he wanted to make sure that he could help get the information to the elderly residents in the community who needed it.
“A lot of people in our county just don’t have access to some type of information, the internet or things of that nature, so we’ve got to find a better way to disseminate that information so it can be available to all the county,” he said.
“I just want to see people to have access to it in an equitable way. That’s always my concern,” he added. “It doesn’t matter where you come from. I just think we’ve got to do it in the right manner.”
“I understand once you got to 100; that’s fine. I’m not asking when you open (registration), you need 25 Blacks. I’m just saying give everyone that same information and that same access,” Harrington continued. “That’s all I’ll ever want in anything that we do, concerning our citizens, as long as it’s done in a fair (manner).”
According to Politico, so far, the U.S. has racial and ethnic data for only about half or 52 percent of the vaccine doses given. Among those, just 5 percent have gone to Black Americans and only 11 percent were given to Latino recipients, according to a report issued recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County judge responds
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur said he’s been advocating for more doses to be sent to the county to eventually vaccinate all residents.
LaFleur said the mobile pilot program, which only allotted 100 doses, did see a turnout of both white and Black residents. While only a white crowd of citizens were seen in the media, he noted that a number of Black residents, who signed up on a phone line he made available, came toward the end.
“Most of them came at the end because they used the calling system. They didn’t know how to get on the internet and do that or they lived where there is no internet,” he said.
LaFleur, who has addressed complaints to citizens, said he can see how people felt they were being left out, but the issue was officials didn’t have much turnaround time to get the word out timely.
“We didn’t disenfranchise anyone. Everybody had a fair shot. Nobody had time. We didn’t have the time; the people didn’t have the time,” he said. “What I kept telling people is this is the state’s program. They are the drivers. We were just the vehicle. The only thing that we told them was where they could have this, and they were in control of everything else, other than when I pulled those 50 vaccines out of their portal and put them in the phone bank system in my office so that the disenfranchised community would have the opportunity to get a vaccine.
“We did a pilot program within a pilot program,” he said of creating an opportunity for phone registration.
“They’ve never done a phone bank before,” he said.
The timeline
LaFleur said officials weren’t notified about Marion County being included in the pilot program until a couple of days prior.
“We found out collectively Tuesday. I think the governor tweeted that Marion County and some other counties were going to be in this pilot program, so that was the first notice that I got of it was that a news station out of Shreveport contacted my office and said: ‘Hey, we just read the governor’s tweet. Do you know about this?’
“I didn’t know anything, other than we’d been discussing how are we going to get this vaccine in Marion County,” said LaFleur.
He said the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) then contacted his office on Wednesday, Jan. 27, to inform them they were coming at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, and needed a location to set up. LaFleur said he subsequently reached out to Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker to secure the Jefferson Tourism and Visitor Center for the event.
“I contacted the mayor and said can we use the transportation center. He said sure,” LaFleur said.
LaFleur said county officials were still without registration information, and didn’t get that until late Thursday, Jan. 28, less than 24 hours to the event.
“From the time that we were notified (Wednesday) to 2:30 p.m. on a Thursday, we didn’t have the link to register,” he explained.
He said after learning that TDEM was only going to provide an online portal for registration and not a phone number he diligently worked to offer a phone line to provide residents without Internet access a chance to sign up.
“In those conversations, I explained to the Texas Department of Emergency Management that half of Marion County doesn’t have Internet or quality Internet access if they do have Internet, specifically, the east end of the county and the northwest of the county,” said LaFleur. “So I inquired about doing maybe, split those vaccines (registrations) up — half online and half phone call.”
The county judge said he volunteered his administrative assistant Sandra Wright to man those calls.
“We don’t have a phone bank, so I volunteered Sandra in the office to take phone calls, and that was fine, so that it could be more effective, because even the people that need vaccine, it may be a little bit more difficult for them to (operate) that portal on a website,” he said. “I mean sometimes it’s tough for me to get into those things, so it just made better sense that more people could access the vaccine through this phone bank.”
LaFleur said with it being a pilot program it was a test for all.
“This was the state just testing the waters to see if they could get this out to rural Texas,” he said.
“That’s what this whole process was for, is to find out where those glitches are, so that we can fix them, which we found glitches,” he said.
LaFleur said once he received the link to the portal that Thursday afternoon, he utilized the Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper to get the word out on its social media page.
“As soon as I received that, I called the Jimplecute and asked them to come to the office, so that everything could be seen by an uninterested person, so that everything was open and transparent,” said LaFleur.
He said he asked the newspaper to post the information so he could reach as many residents as possible.
“I wanted to get this out there as quickly as possible, so that people would have time to do this,” he said. “So we opened that portal at 3 o’clock. The newspaper, the Jimplecute, made a report on that, told the process, you either do it online or call the county judge’s office, here’s the telephone number.
“It was publicized the best way we could with the amount of time that we had,” said LaFleur. The slots were filled in a matter of minutes.
Harrington said he’s been following how Harrison County gives advance notice of vaccine registrations coming up, and hopes Marion County will follow suit in the future.
He said he just feels like the timeframe and how it was handled should’ve been done in a manner that would’ve been conducive for all to have access to register, particularly those that aren’t on social media.
“It needs to be put out ahead of time,” said Harrington. “
Looking ahead
Judge LaFleur said he’s been brainstorming ideas to hopefully reach more people in the event of another vaccine distribution opportunity. He’s hoping to have more notice next time.
“I discussed with the TDEM that when they come back with more doses, I would like to use the postal service to alert people because the postal service cuts up the county in districts,” LaFleur explained. “So (hypothetically) if I know I’m going to get 1,000 vaccines next week, I’m going to get with the post office and notify let’s just say District A, we’ve got 1,000 doses, send them a mail piece, get it in the newspapers, on the TV, if you live in this district in Marion County, we’re going to get you vaccinated next Friday. And if they bring 1,000 the next week, then District B, (and then) District C, (and then) District D….We can do that. We can (also) use our tax roll, where we send taxing information to people, shoot them a mail letter or call the churches.”
Although a few glitches, the county judge said he thinks the overall operation of the mobile vaccine pilot program went well.
“We had one person complain that they were there so long, but we got backed up with the vaccine (trying to thaw it); and it was the first time that we had ever done anything like that, but I think it went great,” the county judge said.
“It’s just, I think, a lot of people feel that they were left out,” he said.
Nevertheless, the county judge said he’s working diligently to inquire about more vaccine.
“Like when the guy from TDEM said: ‘I’m sending you the vaccine; you’re getting 100 doses’, my first response to that was well what about the 9,900 other people who live in this county. Where’s their protection?”
LaFleur said he thinks the distribution is so low because the state is having issues getting the vaccine from the federal government.
“I think that’s where the glitch is, because the state can definitely get it out to the counties. I mean they’ve proven that even with our pilot program,” Judge LaFleur said. “And like I told the guy, you send me 1,000 vaccines a week for 10 weeks, I’ll get everybody in this county who wants a vaccine.”
Judge LaFleur said at this time, the county has no future vaccine events scheduled.
“Now I’ve asked for 1,000 a week, for 10 weeks, and we can do just like we did and get as many people vaccinated,” he said. “We have the capability. We’ve got retired nurses in this community, and I know the hearts of the people here, they would be more than happy to volunteer and if they wouldn’t volunteer, we can find some money to compensate people to help us.”
The judge said he has a waiting list ready whenever the vaccine is available again.
“We took a waiting list. We got 200 other people on the list, people that kept calling wanting to know about the vaccine,” he said. “We made an official waiting list, sitting on my desk to send to the state.
“I’m a full believer in the squeaky wheel gets the grease, and that’s why I’ve had this conversation for the last two or three months with people that we need a vaccine. With government, especially with big government things move very slowly.”