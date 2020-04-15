JEFFERSON — After learning of one recently recovered COVID-19 case earlier today, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur has now been notified that an additional two cases have been reported.
“This brings the total number of cases to three with one recovered,” LaFleur said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services informed him this afternoon of the two additional cases.
“More details are being gathered at this time,” said LaFleur.
He urges residents to continue following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help combat the spread of the virus.
“Marion County residents are reminded to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including: wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing,” the county judge said. “If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.”
Also, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe, he encouraged.
Those who are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, have been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14days, are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider immediately. However, be sure to call before going to the doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread, said LaFleur.