JEFFERSON — After having no reported positive COVID-19 cases for Marion County since the global outbreak, County Judge Leward LaFleur said he has now been notified that the county has had a recent recovered case.
“I was notified, like many of you, through a Facebook post that we have had a recovered COVID-19 case in Marion County,” the county judge said in a statement issued today.
Upon learning of the revelation, the judge said he immediately contacted the appropriate agencies for confirmation.
“I immediately contacted Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Department of Health Services because neither my office nor the emergency management coordinator was notified,” said LaFLeur.
He said state officials have now opened an investigation to gather more details on the reported results.
“We have been relying on official numbers from Texas Department of Health Services throughout this crisis,” said LaFleur. “Now that we have been notified that Marion County has a recovered case, further efforts will be made to determine the exposure and risk to other Marion County residents.”
LaFleur said health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with the confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with the person and believe they may be at risk of infection.
“I continue to pray for every person affected by this pandemic and it is my sincere hope that anyone who faces this virus doesn't do so alone,” said LaFLeur.
He urges residents to continue following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help combat the spread of the virus.
“Marion County residents are reminded to continue to practice healthy, sanitary habits including: wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing,” the county judge said. “If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.”
Also, clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe, he encouraged.
Those who are experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, have been exposed to a sick traveler or been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14days, are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider immediately. However, be sure to call before going to the doctor or an emergency department to prevent any potential spread, said LaFleur.