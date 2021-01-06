JEFFERSON — Marion County saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, Wednesday, reporting a total of 44 new cases, which is 14 up from Tuesday.
Of the cumulative total of 224 positive cases for the county, 17 have ended in death and 236 are considered recoveries.
“The numbers below are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS (Department of State Health Services),” County Judge Leward LaFleur indicated. “Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS.”
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” he said.
The county judge urged all to continue to observe social distancing measures. He also requested continued prayer for all impacted by the virus.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” said LaFleur. “Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.