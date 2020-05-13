JEFFERSON — Marion County distributed more than 500 free masks Tuesday during a giveaway hosted by County Judge Leward LaFleur, at the county courthouse in Jefferson.
“I’m so grateful for this,” said Renita Kirk, who walked halfway from her apartment complex near Magnolia Manor to get masks for herself and 84-year-old mother, Lessie Mae “Sweet Pea” Figures.
“I was determined,” said Kirk. “I said, ‘Mama, I’m going to go to the courthouse and get me a mask.’”
Kirk said she read about the mask giveaway and the judge’s goal to keep the community safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I said I want to be comfortable and safe and I walked way over from Magnolia Manor. Mr. Kevin, the foreman, gave me a lift and showed me to Mr. LaFleur,” she said.
Kirk considered the masks a valuable gift, which is why she was determined to get one, even if it meant walking a distance.
“Why sit around when you got a gift? You gotta get that gift,” said Kirk, adding she wanted to be an example to hopefully encourage others to wear masks for their safety, too.
LaFleur teamed up with local business BaseEngager to provide approximately 2,000 masks to county residents and businesses.
“Medical PPE (personal protective equipment) has been difficult to get across the nation, however, we are fortunate that a local business, BaseEngager, has direct access to medical masks,” Judge LaFleur said. “Basically it’s for whoever needs one, they can’t find one, or they can’t afford one. We just want to make sure that our most vulnerable are taken of.”
The distribution began at 11 a.m. Approximately 10 minutes after, a long line had formed from the courthouse building to the Catholic church across the street. By noon, more than 200 masks had been given away.
“It’s been pretty busy,” LaFleur said while passing out masks Tuesday.
The county judge not only positioned himself in front of the courthouse with a table full of masks, but he also took to the streets, handing out masks to drivers that stopped by. LaFleur said it just felt good to help.
“The folks have been very uplifting, speaking positive words,” he said. “(They’ve been) gracious, kind, absolutely everything that the folks in Marion County (are).”
With plenty of masks left to give, the county judge said he plans to do another distribution later this week in the western end of the county.
“We’re in the planning phase of that,” he said.
LaFleur said the gesture is all about being helping during a time of need.
“Public service has been the most meaningful thing to me, from the time that I joined the Navy and got out and started serving people in my private business; and obviously serving the great people of Marion County, it’s just been an honor,” he said. “It’s just to be able to help wherever you can. That’s what this is all about — being able to help.”
Era Johnson, who works in the county’s tax office, also expressed her appreciation of the judge’s deed as she stopped by to pick up a mask.
“He does so much for our county,” said Johnson. “I’m very appreciative. We’re all here to serve the public.”