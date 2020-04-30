JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court, on Monday, accepted the resignation of the county’s longtime health authority, Dr. James Blackburn, who has served in the capacity since 2003.
“Dr. Blackburn is second to none; he is a wonderful man; I’m proud Marion County had him,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
Blackburn shared with the News Messenger that at 83, he decided it was a good time to resign. He said he’s also been focusing his time on caring for his ailing wife, and hadn’t had time to devote to the ongoing emergency management details of the global COVID-19 crisis.
“My wife’s been sick a good bit. I really don’t have time to really try to keep up with what’s going on,” said Blackburn.
Judge LaFleur said they appreciate the physician for his invaluable years of service.
“Dr. Blackburn has served the citizens of Marion County for quite a few years, and we’d like to express our thanks, and hope him and his wife good health and a great future,” LaFleur said at the commissioners court meeting.
Blackburn, a Jefferson native, class of ’55 salutatorian and general surgeon, assumed the role of the county’s local health authority after retiring from practice in 2003. Throughout his career, he’s worked at the former hospital in Jefferson and also at Linden, which was his home office.
“When I retired, I accepted to be the health authority just for Marion County,” Blackburn said, sharing he continues to maintain an active license and stay current with his continuing education hours.
LaFleur said it’s strictly up to the court to appoint a replacement, but in the meantime the state will step in to act as the local health authority.
“In the absence of a local health authority, the Texas Department of State Health Services steps in and takes care of that job for the county. So we’re not without representation or contact information,” LaFleur explained.
LaFleur said the main function of the health authority figure in county government, right now, is receiving information related to COVID-19.
“Because of HIPAA laws, information can only be exchanged from doctor to doctor,” explained LaFleur.
He said medical doctors from the Department of State Health Services can only disseminate generic information to him like age and gender, for instance, but can give more in depth information to a public health authority figure.
“Now, basically what happens now is the DSHS folks do all that for Marion County; they do all the investigating on where they (COVID-19 patients) had been and so forth,” said LaFleur. “As of right now, there’s not another doctor in the county that I’m aware of. This far into the game, we’ll just let DSHS tend to us right now.”
As a retired surgeon, Blackburn said he’s got a lot of opinions about the novel coronavirus. He’s hopeful for a vaccine one day to save more lives.
“I’m hoping they’d speed things up with a vaccine to save time, people and everything else. I think that’s going to be the best thing in the world,” the doctor said.