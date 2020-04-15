JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved a resolution, this week, requesting the governor’s office to provide property tax relief to county residents, amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“This resolution, just to be clear, is only a recommendation from this court to the governor,” County Judge Leward LaFleur explained to commissioners during the court’s regular meeting, on Monday.
“This has no legal bindings on the actual effects of this,” he said. “This is just telling the governor’s office that we support this and we hope that they do something about it, because, by statute, we can’t actually do this; but we can send this letter to Governor (Greg) Abbott’s office and ask him to take action.”
Through the resolution, the court is also urging the Marion County Appraisal District and the chief appraiser to immediately refrain from mailing the more than 10,000 written notices of current property tax valuations until April 30. The court believes this will provide the respective stakeholders sufficient time to consider honoring the freeze resolution request.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell made the motion to approve the resolution. It was seconded by Pct. 1 Commissioner J.R. Ashley.
“With the conditions of things, I think this will be a very good thing to do,” said Treadwell.
According to the resolution for property tax relief, financial markets throughout the world have plummeted and established record economic losses as a result of COVID-19. As a result, dramatic emergency efforts to control the novel coronavirus throughout the nation, state and world have resulted in a significant downward spiral of business, trade, and commerce in numerous segments of the economy.
The resolution additionally notes that oil and gas prices have declined to some of the lowest prices in recent history, thereby creating further economic downturn to the state’s economy.
“Small, medium, and large size businesses throughout Marion County, regionally, and nationally are contemplating business closures, have been forced to close or limit operations, are significantly reducing expenses, postponing major purchases and capital outlays, and actively considering major layoffs of workers, reductions in staff, and salary cuts in reaction to the economic devastation fueled by the COVID-19,” the resolution states. Thus, “under the totality of circumstances, many residents possess justifiable fears concerning whether they will be able to pay their home mortgages, keep their jobs, and pay their bills.”
And because local tax appraisal valuations on homes, ranches, land acreage, property and commercial buildings in Marion County were significantly higher, as determined on Jan. 1, 2019, than in prior years, and are expected to be even higher this year, the county officials are asking for some relief.
“Governmental officials anticipate that such state-mandated local property tax valuations as determined on January 1,2020 will set new record highs, with the average property valuation for taxation purposes in Marion County exceeding a 10 percent increase (and in many instances substantially exceeding a 10 percent increase) over the same valuations set on January 1, 2019,” the resolution states. “The actual fair market value of property in a true economic sense on the date of this Resolution, and for the foreseeable future is substantially less than tax appraisal valuations set on January 1, 2020.
Thus, “the increased property tax burden resulting from the heightened property valuations will harshly impact and compound the financial hardship to the citizens, taxpayers, and property owners within the county,” the resolution continues.
The court said the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dangerous downturn in the economy at all levels, and the alarmingly ill-timed record high property tax appraisal valuations collectively pose a danger to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of Marion County.
Therefore, “the Marion County Commissioners Court recommends, respectfully requests, strongly urges, and fully supports all state governmental officials, representatives, senators, and directors of the Marion County Appraisal District in taking immediate action to freeze all property tax appraisal valuations in Marion County at levels set on January 1, 2019 and not in any way implement or utilize the significantly increased property tax appraisal valuations as determined on January 1, 2020,” the resolution states.
The court fully supports County Judge LaFleur’s efforts to immediately work with the stakeholders at the local, county, regional and state levels in making the property tax relief recommendation a reality.
“A lot of my counterparts throughout the state have also sent that,” LaFleur said of similar property tax relief resolutions. “So it is my hope and prayer that the state listens and helps us out with some actual property tax relief.”