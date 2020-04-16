After having no reported positive COVID-19 cases for Marion County since the global outbreak, County Judge Leward LaFleur said on Wednesday that he learned of a recently recovered case, plus two additional cases.
“This brings the total number of cases to three with one recovered,” the judge said in a statement. The data was confirmed by the Texas Department of State Health Services with additional information being gathered.
LaFleur said he learned of the first reported case of a recovered patient through a Facebook post, and immediately contacted the appropriate agencies for confirmation.
“I immediately contacted Texas Department of Emergency Management and Texas Department of Health Services because neither my office nor the emergency management coordinator was notified,” said LaFleur.
The recovered patient, who happens to be Pct. 2 Marion County Constable Tashia Wilson, had posted her status on her personal Facebook page to alert her constituents of her diagnosis and recovery.
“I had just a mild case,” Wilson told the News Messenger in a telephone interview Wednesday.
“As an elected official, I got on my personal Facebook page and told them I was sick, still recuperating, I hadn’t gotten my test results, said I’m being cared for, I’m being careful every day,” said Wilson. “Once I got the results back, I was out of the woods; but I went back on Facebook and said I beat the coronavirus, the coronavirus did not beat me.”
The revelation through the post caused quite a stir between the constable and the county judge as LaFleur took to his county judge Facebook page, initially accusing the elected official of acting reckless for seemingly keeping him in the dark.
“I pray Constable Wilson is on the mend and that she hasn’t exposed anyone else by keeping this a secret,” LaFleur wrote.
“Our county has fought very hard to keep COVID-19 out of Marion County. I wish she would have reached out to us and asked for help because we would have rallied behind her,” Judge LaFleur wrote. “It may have potentially saved lives and the wellness of others.”
Wilson, who is assigned to the east side of the county, told the News Messenger she was hurt by the implication that she acted reckless and didn’t appreciate being accused of keeping a secret and potentially exposing others.
“He said that I acted reckless,” said Wilson. “I can’t report to you something I didn’t know officially; and by the time I did know it was already (over).”
The 42-year-old was tested at a Shreveport, La., hospital last week. The constable said she was already under the doctor’s care while waiting on her test results. Wilson said she didn’t get her results until Monday, April 11. Upon getting the results for the positive test, she took a follow-up test, which showed she is now negative.
She said neither the county judge nor the county’s emergency management coordinator reached out to check on her upon the posting of her Facebook post nor did they reach out to gather all the facts surrounding her diagnosis.
“You (see) that, and maybe you’d say maybe I need to reach out to her,” said Wilson.
“Marion County, the judge, took it as it was all my fault, that I concealed this from them,” she continued. “How can I tell you I got something when I don’t know I got it or not? By the time (we) found out, I already retested, full recovery, and able to go back to work on Monday.”
“He made it political when it had no reason to go in that direction at all,” said Wilson. “I would’ve respected him more if he would’ve reached out and called me. I have no secrets.”
Wilson said she never came into contact with anyone since her diagnosis or recovery, other than the two people in her grandmother’s house where she’s recovering.
With coronavirus already being a stressful thing to endure, she’s disappointed that she’s now being a part of what seems to be the blame-game for the county now having cases.
“He was not doing his fact checking,” she said of the county judge. “He wanted to show Marion County as showing no cases because Jefferson is a tourist attraction, so they wouldn’t lose their tourist base. They have to blame somebody. Who’s to blame but the only black elected official? Me.”
LaFleur said, by the advice of counsel because they are being threatened with a lawsuit from the constable, he can’t comment on her claims.
DIAGNOSIS
Wilson, who also works as a police officer for Queen City, said she was diagnosed with a mild diagnosis after going to her Shreveport doctor after feeling fatigued.
She initially thought it was a flare of her allergies, but after trying to relieve it with cold and flu medicine, to no avail, along with battling fatigue, she knew it was something more.
“This being pollen season, I have very bad allergies anyway and I had a little congestion up around my nose and up under my eyes,” she said.
Additionally, she had become exhausted after working a 12-hour shift for a full week, with no break in between.
“All I was doing was going to work and coming home; that’s it; and trying to get a little sleep,” said Wilson.
“That Tuesday (April 7), I was feeling bad … like I was almost out of gas,” she recalled.
When she got off of work Wednesday morning, the ill feeling had progressed.
“I was supposed to go back to work at 11 that night, but when I woke up about 3 or 4 that day, my face was hurting me so bad, like somebody was beating me in the face with a hammer and I ended up having a fever,” said Wilson.
She ended up calling in to her second job at Queen City police department to alert the police chief that she felt sick.
“I said I’m not feeling good. My face was hurting real bad; I had pain all over too and I said I’m running a fever,” said Wilson. The police chief urged her to get checked out immediately. She wasn’t able to get an appointment that day.
“That (next) morning, I got up; I went to the bathroom, sat down on the commode and within a minute or so I ended up passing out and was in between the wall and toilet,” she recalled.
Her temperature had soared beyond 104. Wilson said after coming to, she took some aspirin to break the fever.
“Some kind of way I crawled over in the tub and let the water on,” she said. “I had the shivers real bad. I broke my own fever, and once I was able to do that, I called my nephew and told him to come on and get me. I called the doctor’s office. They said come on now.”
Wilson said the illness had her so drained that putting on her clothes that day felt like a chore.
“I went straight to the doctor’s office. When I got to the doctor’s office, my temperature was 98.7,” she said. “They checked me as soon as I came in. The doctor talked to me. I told her what was going on. She said I suspect you have COVID-19. She said we’re going to test you right now; but go home, quarantine yourself.”
Wilson said she doesn’t know how she contacted the virus, because she took all the precautionary measures; and as an essential worker, she only traveled from work to home.
She said she does know she hadn’t exposed anyone since being sick.
“When I was at my worst, I was by myself,” the constable said. “That’s when they say you’re highly contagious when you’re at our worst, but no one was with me at the time.”
She said she’s been at her grandmother’s house since, but has stayed in a separate bedroom. She said she was able to do for herself and stayed isolated from her grandmother and nephew.
Wilson said she’s thankful she’s now recovered. She said she fought hard to get well.
“I don’t even know where I picked this stuff from. I did everything they’re advising me to do, but yet, I still got it,” she said. “That’s what I’ve been trying to let people know (that) some people have tested positive that don’t have symptoms.
“I’m a believer of God anyway,” she said, sharing she’s a praying woman, and so is her family. “My grandma prayed day in and day out.”
Wilson said she fought hard through her short bout with the illness.
“I tell you right now I’m hungry and want to eat everything,” she teased.
She thanks her 81-year-old grandmother and 17-year-old nephew for being by her side, during this time.
Having had COVID-19, Wilson urges others to be more sensitive to those who contract the illness.
“Even if you know somebody that has tested positive or is in the recovery process, just do what you can to help them,” the constable said.
“We didn’t ask for this virus, but don’t act like that person is some kind of plague or anything,” said Wilson. “Just keep doing what you’re doing, trying to take care of yourself.
“If that person is sick they’re going to need your help more than anything now,” said Wilson. “We’ve lost a lot of people to this. Even if you have some kind of minor symptoms, go get yourself checked. Check on your people.”
TESTING
In a COVID-19 live update on April 7, the judge noted that he’s is frequently asked how many have been tested in Marion County.
“The short answer is right now there’s no database on the state level or the county level that is taking that sort of information,” he said. “A lot of other counties are putting out that information. Some of it is extremely accurate; some of it is not because there are local physicians that are administering these tests and reporting back to the county judge in that county.”
Marion County, however, doesn’t have a hospital, he said.
“So anyone that’s going to Harrison County or Gregg County to be tested, they may be showing up in numbers in those counties just as a positive test would, accidently be shown up, so the data is flawed at the moment,” LaFleur indicated. “The state is trying to put some measures in place to separate those things. I don’t know how long it will take them to get it figured out, but we’re still waiting for those answers as well.”