JEFFERSON — Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur reported four new active COVID-19 cases for the county Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 86.
Of the cumulative total of 288 cases for the county, 20 have been fatalities and 299 are considered recoveries.
“The numbers are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS,” said LaFleur. “Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS.”
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” he said.
The county judge urged all to continue to observe social distancing measures. He also requested continued prayer for all impacted by the virus.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” said LaFleur. “Pray for our community.”