Marion county saw its largest jump in COVID-19 cases yet on Monday while Harrison County posted a handful of positive cases.
The Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines also reported a staff member over the weekend who recently tested positive for the virus.
Marion County
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur on Monday reported the county had a reported 37 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total active cases to 74, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.
“Our total cumulative cases are now at 108 with 2 fatalities, 32 recoveries, and 74 active cases,” LaFleur said in a statement on Monday. “Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus.”
LaFleur said of the 74 active cases, 44 are involving patients in long term care facilities.
Harrison County
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported five new cases on Monday, added to the six new cases from Sunday and three new cases from Saturday, the county’s total active cases now sits at 187.
Of the county’s 187 current active coronavirus cases, 59 are from patients in long term care facilities. Altogether the county has had 525 total coronavirus cases, of which 306 have recovered and 32 patients have died.
Of the 525 total cases, 354 have come from the city of Marshall and 171 have come from the surrounding county areas. Of the 525 total cases, 318 have been in females and 207 in males, while 219 have come from long term care facilities.
Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines Carlile Club in Marshall had a staff member test positive for COVID-19, Executive Director Chad Patterson said. Parents were notified on Sunday and the facility has been cleaned and children returned to the Club on Monday.
“We’ve consulted with our local health authority in Harrison County,” Patterson said Sunday. “We are doing a deep clean again today and can continue to serve children as normal on Monday. We will continue to follow the recommended health and safety protocols put out by federal, state and local authorities.”