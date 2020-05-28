JEFFERSON – Marion County has been notified of its first COVID-19 death, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur announced Thursday morning.
“It is with a heavy heart to report the first death of a resident of Marion County related to COVID-19,” LaFleur wrote on his county judge Facebook page.
“I ask you join me in keeping this family in your prayers,” he said.
The death was of an elderly female in her 90s, LaFleur told the News Messenger. The county judge said the whole community is grieving.
“We’re a close-knit community,” said LaFleur. “We all grieve for the family. We most definitely lift them up in our prayers, at this time. If they need anything, I hope they reach out and we’ll do anything we can for them.”
LaFleur said the county’s cumulative total of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 15. The additional number showing on the Texas Department of State Health Services coronavirus database is a duplicate, he was informed.