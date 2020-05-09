JEFFERSON — As a token of thanks, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur teamed up with local businesses to treat National Guard soldiers to lunch Friday as a mobile testing team setup in Jefferson to administer a second round of free COVID-19 tests.
“A couple of weeks ago we had our first testing site. I got in touch with Riverport BBQ and Jefferson General Store. The General Store donated goody bags and Riverport sold me some barbecue to give them at a pretty good discount because he appreciated them; and I didn’t want everybody to donate since everybody is struggling right now,” said LaFleur.
“This time we got hamburgers and French fries from Taste of Caddo. The General Store again donated some goody bags to bring out there on behalf of the people of Marion County to thank them for their service to not only our country but Marion County, as well,” the judge said.
“What they are doing is so important here because we do not have any testing capabilities in Marion County,” said LaFleur.
On Tuesday, May 12, the county judge will be handing out free medical masks to Marion county residents and businesses, beginning at 11 a.m., to further help mitigation efforts. He partnered with local business, BaseEngager, to provide the masks.
“Medical PPE (personal protective equipment) has been difficult to get across the nation, however, we are fortunate that a local business, BaseEngager, has direct access to medical masks,” said LaFleur.
The distribution will take place outside of the county courthouse, located at 119 W. Lafayette St. in Jefferson.
“We hope to hand out about 2,000 masks to individuals and businesses,” said LaFleur. “Basically it’s for whoever needs one, they can’t find one, or they can’t afford one. We just want to make sure that our most vulnerable are taken of.”
“I ask that we try to let the most vulnerable in the community come and get one first, but we will have some face masks until we run out,” said LaFleur.
The county judge said it’s all about ensuring the safety of all.
“We should all strive for a better and safer Marion County, myself included,” the county judge said.
“We need to do more than just come up with ideas. We need solutions,” he said.
With that said, he noted that the county will continue with its Zoom workshops with local businesses, at 10 a.m., next Tuesday, and at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 14, as part of his newly unveiled CLEAN initiative.
The CLEAN Initiative is a voluntary program for Marion County businesses to adopt as Texas begins to reopen under the guidance of Governor Greg Abbott. The five- letter acronym stands for:
C — Cover your mouth and nose when sick, or during coughs and sneezes;
L — Learn proper hygiene, and how germs are spread;
E — Eliminate Germs Through Wash Stations and/or Readily Available Hand Sanitizer;
A — Awareness of Self Health and How to Prevent the Spread of Germs;
N — New Guidelines for Dealing with Future Viruses/Epidemics
All workshops will be available on Zoom. For a Zoom link, visit the Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur Facebook page or contact his office at 903-665-3261.