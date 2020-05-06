JEFFERSON — Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur rolled out a first of its kind “Marion County Strong CLEAN Initiative” plan this week to ensure the safety of residents and visitors as the state reopens for business.
“Life has changed since the coronavirus. Our residents and visitors need to feel safe and secure in Marion County. With help from Governor Abbott’s resources, we developed a customized program, the CLEAN Initiative, to promote a safe and healthy environment in Marion County,” Judge LaFleur said in a statement.
The county judge noted that the CLEAN initiative is a voluntary checklist for businesses in the county to adopt as the state begins to reopen under the governor’s guidance.
The CLEAN acronym stands for:
- C — Cover your mouth and nose with mask especially when sick
- L — Learn proper hygiene, and how germs are spread
- E — Eliminate Germs Through Wash Stations and/or Readily Available Hand Sanitizer
- A — Awareness of Self Health and How to Prevent the Spread of Germs
- N — New Guidelines for Dealing with Future Viruses/Epidemics
LaFleur said, through the initiative, he wants to show that Marion County is taking a proactive approach in regards to the reopening, while keeping the health and safety of county residents and visitors a priority.
“We’re taking this seriously,” said LaFleur. “We want people to come, enjoy Marion County; we want you to stay here; we want you to eat here. We want our numbers to continue to trend downward.
“So we’ve worked all weekend on the Marion County Strong CLEAN Initiative,” he said.
As part of the initiative, the judge has scheduled a week’s worth of virtual Zoom workshops with local businesses. The conferences kicked off on Tuesday with retail and restaurant businesses. Workshops will continue today, Wednesday, with places of worship and hospitality businesses.
Workshops will continue at 10 a.m., Thursday, with museums and libraries and at 3 p.m. with gas stations and the grocery store.
Starting 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, virtual workshops will be held for non-opened businesses such as hair salons, nail salons, and fitness centers.
At 6 p.m., Friday, there will be a town hall virtual meeting for all Marion county residents.
CLEAN initiative information packets will be delivered to all businesses prior to their respective workshops.
“As American citizens our freedom comes with responsibility. The people can do far more than any government is capable of. That is why our office is empowering the people of Marion County with the CLEAN Initiative,” said LaFleur. “Expectations are greater than ever before, and as such we must be cleaner than ever before. This is a team effort, and I urge all businesses to participate.”
All workshops will be available on Zoom. To obtain the Zoom link, participants can visit the Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur Facebook page or contact his office at 903-665-3261.
“Gov. Abbott has shown great leadership getting Texas back open,” LaFleur said in his daily Facebook live updates on the global COVID-19 crisis. “This office has adapted his program to the greatest benefit of the citizens and businesses of Marion County,” he said.
“As we begin the phase of opening Marion County back up, please continue to practice safe measures,” the county judge urged.