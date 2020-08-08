On Friday, Marshall Against Violence hosted its 41st annual Boogie Back to School supply giveaway in the parking lot of Christus Good Sheppard in Marshall.
The event was over an hour long, during which time President of MAV Demetria McFarland said they were able to serve over 200 local students.
“It was hot, it had rained, but people still came out to be blessed,” McFarland said, “It was a joy serving the kindergarten through 12th grade students.”
Basic school supplies for grade school children, whether they are planning to go back to school or work from home, were given away to families who may need the extra help during the event.
Supplies for the drive were donated or purchased through donated funds through MAV.
The event was previously called “City Hall in the Park” but had to be relocated this year due to restrictions on gathering because of the COVID-19 virus.
For this reason, the style of the event was changed to a drive thru style giveaway, with volunteers wearing masks and gloves as they loaded school supplies into bags and placed them inside community members vehicles, before they drove away.
McFarland said that this new set up allowed them to ensure the public safety and the safety of volunteers by limiting contact, while still providing a much needed resource for the community.
“The line was six to eight cars long at times. We were tired, but it was another huge success,” she said.