In a little friendly competition the Mayor of Hallsville Jesse Casey turned a canned food drive into a head-to-head battle to see who could raise the most canned goods for Mission Marshall food pantry, the Cajun Tex location in Marshall, or Hallsville.
Marshall Mayor Terri Brown responded to the challenge, encourage all Marshall citizens to drop off their donations at Cajun Tex this week.
Both events were organized by UpliftETX, a new organization focused on supporting the local community and raising money and supplies for Mission Marshall Food Pantry.
The group was organized by Brandon White and Tim Huff, who have worked to organize a number of donation drives at Dairy Queen, Don Juan’s and now Cajun Tex while working side by side with restaurant owners Jordan Giles and Jesse Peralta Sr. and Jesse Peralta Jr.
White estimated that the Hallsville Cajun Tex location was able to gather about 1,500 canned good items, and over $600 in donations, while the Marshall locations collected about 1,800 canned goods.
“The people of Marshall really supported, the whole community is amazing but Marshall really came out,” White said.
Throughout the whole week the group was able to collect over 4,000 cans, and over $1,000 in monetary donations, with many community members choosing to approach the group outside of their events to privately donate money in support of the cause.
“We have a lot of people who don’t necessarily want to be publicized that they are donating, but they are giving us large sums of money that we are able to use to help support Mission Marshall,” White said.
He said that the official counts from the face off will be announced Monday, along with the groups planned events for the week.
White said that the group will switch focus slightly next week, focusing on blood drives and organizing monetary donations to purchase supplies for Mission Marshall at the best possible bang for the buck.
“What we really want is for someone who is able to match us, $2 for every $4 we spend, or something along those lines,” White said. “Misty Scott with Mission Marshall let us know that for every $1 that they raise they spend $4 on supplies, so we want to make sure we get the most supplies that we can with the money that we have raised.”
More information on the group’s plans for next week will print in Tuesday’s edition of The Marshall News Messenger.