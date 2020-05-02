Businesses in Marshall who are choosing to open up for the first time in over a month are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of staff and customers.
Starting Friday, many businesses deemed nonessential were allowed to open their doors for the first time in a month, though limited to 25 percent capacity. This is thanks to Governor Greg Abbott’s instillation of Phase 1 of his plan to gradually reopen business in Texas.
Mayor Terri Brown followed suit on Wednesday with a new amended disaster declaration for the city which closely mirrored Abbott’s phase one plan. The fourth declaration by the mayor only differs by continuing the requirements that all restaurant employees in Marshall wear masks and gloves, and are required to have a different employee handling cash than is handling food.
Though a number of local businesses who are allowed to open have opted to keep their doors closed for a little longer, certain locations around the city are beginning to creatively serve the public.
Golden Corral, located at 5012 E. End Blvd. S. in Marshall, is among the restaurants that is choosing to open their doors as soon as possible.
Owner of the location Kyle James said that the regular buffet style serving the restaurant is known for has been replaced by “cafeteria style”, where employees serve the food to a customer’s plate, to limit points of contact for the community.
Along with the required 25 percent capacity of the restaurant, and all employees wearing masks and gloves, James said that employees temperatures are checked before they start work, and all guest “touch points” are being sanitized by employees every 20 minutes.
Tables in the restaurant are placed six feet apart, and James said they will still be offering curbside orders to guests who are concerned about eating inside.
“Although it is necessary to change the way we serve our restaurant to ensure your safety, please rest assured we will continue to have all of your favorite foods in an unlimited buffet,” James said. “We are very happy about opening back up, we have a lot of our guests coming in and our staff was very ready to get back to work.”
Retailers such as Deborah’s Boutique, at 100 West Grand Ave. A, will also be opening up starting Monday.
Owner Debbie Parker said that to keep herself and her customers safe she is requiring all guests wear a mask in the store.
Parker is providing masks for every person who may walk in without one, and also has a station with hand sanitizer and latex gloves for those who are interested in using them as well.
“It’s very good that we are opening up, but it is also a little scary,” Parker said. “I just want my customers to feel comfortable coming here, and know that we are doing everything we can to keep us all safe.”
Parker said that if a customer tries on an item of clothing and opts not to buy it, she is sure to steam is before putting it back on the rack.
“I read that the virus dies at 150 degrees, and my steamer gets up to 220,” Parker said. “I am not even sure if it can live on clothing, I just want to do everything that I can and give my customers piece of mind.”
Parker will also still be offering home delivery and curbside pick up until further notice.
Marshall community members came out to do some “nonessential” shopping as many of these businesses opened their doors for the first time.
Friends Samantha Hudman and Christy Carroll, both nurses at Longview Regional Hospital, took some time Friday afternoon to do some casual shopping at Hobby Lobby in Marshall.
With both clad in facemasks and keeping six feet away from strangers, Hudman said that this was the first time that her and Carroll have been able to go out shopping together since the outbreak.
“We don’t mind staying in, we are both essential workers so we haven’t been bored,” she said.
With their collective cart full of decorative items, both women said that they were happy to feel things getting back into a semblance of normal.