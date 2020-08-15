During the city of Marshall’s commissioners meeting on Thursday, city officials approved two agenda items which paid off a portion of the city’s debt and opened up funding for a number of planned projects.
City Manager Mark Rohr presented on the two items during the meeting, the first of which was a resolution calling the remaining outstanding City of Marshall Combination Tax and Limited Surplus Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2010 and City of Marshall Limited Tax Note, Series 2018 for redemption prior to maturity.
“By calling the debt and shortening the time we are paying that off the city is saving,” Rohr said.
Rohr explained that the city will use money in reserves to pay off these debts, and that by paying them off years before they are due, the city will be able to save $58,000 based on the difference in interest rates alone.
“I think it’s great to take advantage of the interest rates for certain,” said Commissioner Larry Hurta. “Any money that we can save for the tax payers is a great opportunity.”
The second related agenda item approved during the meeting by commissioners is an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of City of Marshall, Texas Limited Tax Note, Series 2020; levying an annual ad valorem tax and providing for the security for and payment of the note.
Commissioner Doug Lewis was the only commissioners to vote against the item.
The tax note is of $1,797,000 at approximately 1.4 percent, and the money will be used towards a number of city objectives.
Rohr said that this interest rate is extremely low, and almost unheard of, making this the perfect opportunity for the city to make a number of repairs they have been in desperate need to make.
Public Works Director Eric Powell presented the commission with a list of repairs they planned to make with the funds from this sale, including improvements to fences at Airport Park, repairs at the Marshall Police and Fire Departments, updates to City Hall, the Convention Center and the City Arena, and the relocation and updating of the city’s data center, totaling 14 projects.
“Some of them haven’t gotten off the ground yet, and some are in the design and planning stages and some are in the works right now,” Powell said.
Powell said that all of the repairs will total about $1 million.
“Will turn into a higher cost if we do not address them in a timely manner” Rohr said. “We are doing this and making these improvements with no new taxes, we are not asking for any additional money we are using the current revenue streams.”
In fact, Rohr said that for a city the size of Marshall the amount of debt the city has, which is $8.5 million in debt, is a very low level.
During the meeting
Also during the meeting commissioners set the date for a public hearing on the city’s planned budget for 2021 for the next commission meeting on Aug. 27.
A draft of the budget to be addressed at the next meeting is currently available on the city’s website at www.marshalltexas.net.
Commissioners, with the exemption of Amy Ware, voted to approve a the second reading of an ordinance that amends the official zoning map for Marshall Christian Academy at 3402 South Washington Avenue.
The ordinance rezones the land from agriculture and estate to planned development.
Commissioner Vernia Calhoun also requested that an item be withdrawn from the commssion’s consent agenda during the meeting, stating that she was curious whether officials at the Municipal Court have worked to create a plan to reopen the court system.
Mayor Terri Brown said that officials have met and created a COVID-19 response plan to eventually open the courts, and that they would present on this plan to the commission as soon as possible, and the item was eventually approved.
Commissioner Marvin Bonner also requested an item regarding a contract with Harrison County for the planned Nov. 3 election be withdrawn from the consent agenda.
The item was eventually tabled after Calhoun brought up concerns that during the November election, Commissioner Leo Morris should not be up for reelection, since the city charter states that commissioners have the ability to either hold a special called election to fill the spot, or to appoint someone, but not to do both.
Leo Morris was selected by the commission to fill the District 2 seat after the retirement and then eventual death of beloved community member and former commissioner Gail Beil.
City Attorney Scott Rectenwald stated that he would discuss the matter with experts on the charter and would return during the next commission meeting with more information on the issue.
Commissioners then broke into closed session to perform the annual evaluation of Municipal Court Judge.