Two East Texas school districts on Tuesday reported additional COVID-19 case confirmations at their districts.
Marshall and Elysian Fields ISD on Tuesday both reported new case confirmations, including one a Marshall ISD, plus a recovery and two at Elysian Fields ISD.
“We had one confirmed positive case at Marshall Junior High School today but also have one recovery to report in our Transportation Department,” Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said on Tuesday. “This keeps our total for current active cases in Marshall ISD at four.”
The four remaining active cases include two at Marshall Junior High School and two at Marshall High School.
Elysian Fields ISD reported two new cases on Tuesday, the first for the district since the 2020-21 school year began.
“Elysian Fields ISD was notified today of a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 for a student at Elysian Fields High School and a school employee,” Elysian Fields ISD Assistant Superintendent Monica Simmons said. “These are the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elysian Fields ISD this school year. We have notified parents of students at Elysian Fields High School and Elysian Fields Middle School via letter as required by the Texas Education Agency.”