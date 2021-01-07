The Marshall-Harrison County Health District announced Thursday that all appointments the district had available for the COVID-19 vaccine have now been filled.
“We have also filled our waiting list and are not able to add to that list at this time,” health district officials informed on the district’s Facebook page.
The health district was allocated 100 doses of the COVID vaccine that the facility will begin administering on Monday, Jan. 11, by appointment only.
The doses will be administered to those identified in phase 1A and phase 1B of the COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Guiding Principles set forth by Texas DSHS (Texas Department of State Health Services).
“We do anticipate getting more doses soon,” County Judge Chad Sims said.
“The City of Marshall, Health District and Harrison County had a call with the state yesterday. We do expect a significant number of doses to be distributed by the state at the Marshall Convention Center soon," said Sims. “They mentioned 200 to 500 doses; and it's our hope that we can get in a regular weekly routine with them to serve our residents.”
Judge Sims said the state will most likely have an online registration, similar to the one for COVID testing, to make scheduling much more efficient.
“This will be a long process,” the county judge said. “I know there are many who are concerned for themselves or their loved ones. I share those concerns and please know we are working to get every dose we can and get them distributed as quickly as possible.
“Please be patient as we get through this together,” he encouraged.
According to the Department of State Health Services, vaccine supply is still limited but new shipments of vaccine will arrive in Texas each week.
DSHS Services has provided a map on the website, https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/.../webappvi.../index.html , of Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations.
The Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Locations map shows the locations where vaccine has been sent. It will be updated weekly after the new shipments of vaccine have been shipped out to vaccine providers.
“You will need to call any provider listed on the map and get information from them on how they are administering the vaccine,” officials advised. “Each provider can determine hours, appointments, waitlist.”
MARION COUNTY CASES
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported 45 active cases for the county, Thursday, which is one up from Wednesday.
Of the cumulative total of 226 positive cases for the county, 18 have resulted in fatalities, and 240 are considered recoveries.
“The numbers are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS,” said LaFleur. “Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS.”
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” he said.
The county judge urged all to continue to observe social distancing measures. He also requested continued prayer for all impacted by the virus.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” said LaFleur. “Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.