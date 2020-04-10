Marshall ISD officials on Thursday released the valedictorian, salutatorian and top 10 percent students for the class of 2020 on Thursday, and also discussed future plans for events like graduation and other senior traditions.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson and Marshall High School Principal Matt Gregory joined together on Thursday to host a Facebook live session to inform students and the community of the status of upcoming senior events.
The pair said they are unsure if events like graduation, the senior breakfast and the top 10 percent banquet will proceed as planned on the days they are scheduled for but they are assured they will happen.
“These are unparalleled times in our world,” Gibson said Thursday. “We just want to encourage you and try to tell you what we know. Right now, we are scheduled to have graduation on our calendar on the night of May 22. We are having graduation. I cannot tell you it will be on May 22 but we are having commencement. Period, end of story. The earliest we could be back in school is May 4 and that’s up in the air. But you’re going to have graduation. It might be in June or July and that’s not ideal but we will have graduation.”
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot ordered all public schools closed until at least May 4 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
He also said the senior breakfast will still be held and its date and time will be announced once the graduation date is decided.
“McKool Smith and Sam Baxter, reached out to me and said they are still committed to sponsoring that senior breakfast,” Gibson said.
Gregory said the community, students and parents need to be prepared to be flexible in their expected scheduling of these upcoming events.
“Flexibility is the key here,” Gregory said. “We’re going to be here and we need you to be flexible.”
Gibson said the district is having to coordinate its events to follow state, county and city regulations.
“Those are two positives and we are making are lemonade out of lemons,” Gibson said. “The third question I’ve gotten is about the banquet for the top 10 percent. So we reached out to the Marshall Education Foundation, who puts this together, and they’ve assured me we are going to have the top 10 percent banquet.”
Gregory said the district understands how important it is to still celebrate these milestones for the class of 2020, despite the pandemic happening around the world at this time.
“This is so important because we are bringing an end to a 13 year public education career and we don’t take these things lightly so we’re making sure we can get these things together for when we can gather,” Gregory said.
The district on Thursday also announced its Marshall High School valedictorian and salutatorian for the class of 2020, as well as the top 10 percent academic rated students.
Cate TrueLove was named valedictorian and Elizabeth Palmer was named salutatorian.
“In all the years I’ve been in school administration, I’ve never seen such a close valedictorian/salutatorian standing before,” Gibson said. “Four one hundredths of a point on the Grade Point Average (GPA) separates our valedictorian and salutatorian. This is a special senior class. They’re so impressive.”
Truelove is the daughter of Kurt and Jennifer Truelove, and Palmer is the daughter of Chase and Sarah Palmer.
Students rounding out the top 10 of the 2020 high school senior class in academic standing behind Truelove and Palmer are Maycee Griffin at No. 3, Kayla Vanderburg at No. 4, Carl Raymundo at No. 5, Josh Torres No. 6, Chloe Buchanan No. 7, Madisyn Shepard No. 8, Eliz’beth Porcayo No. 9 and Hilario Espinoza Gonzalez No. 10.
Completing the top 10 percent of the class are Darbi Hill, Davion Williams, Jennifer Alvarado, Jimena Olvera, Sierra Turlington, Emily Castillo, Kelsie Campbell, Blanca Lopez, Jose Diosdado, Samuel Cooper, Carolyn Heard, Caden Clark, Cody Anderson, Sophy Daily, Jarrett Phillips and Isaias Hernandez.
A total number of 248 students make up the senior class at Marshall High School in 2020.