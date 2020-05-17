While most senior years are always something to remember for high school graduates, students from this year’s class of 2020 graduates will have a senior year for the history books due to the COVID-19 pandemic cutting short their senior year experience.
Marshall High School seniors Cloe Carter and Brigitte Jimenez celebrated their last day of school on Friday but they didn’t get to spend the day at the high school, celebrating with their fellow classmates, doing senior traditions as previous Maverick graduates enjoyed.
“Today was officially our last day of high school,” Carter said Friday. “All the seniors are officially done today but we didn’t get to do have Senior Day like the seniors always do every year and we didn’t get to do our senior prank at the school.”
Carter said the group of 2020 Maverick graduates had previously discussed their senior prank but they never settled on a plan, thinking they’d have plenty of time to come to an agreement later.
“We had talked about going to Six Flags Over Texas for our senior skip day but we never finalized that plan either and then everything shut down anyways,” she said.
Jimenez said when she first heard that Marshall ISD was canceling classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was initially thrilled. The district went on spring break the second week of March and was set to return to class on March 16.
“At first when we heard about everything going on, I thought, ‘This will pass by and blow over.’ At first, I was hoping that school would get canceled for another week or so,” Jimenez said. “Then it got canceled again and then Gov. Greg Abbott made the announcement that all schools were closed for the rest of the school year and I cried.”
The district made the call over the weekend of the end of spring break to cancel classes for two weeks and April, Abbott shut down all public schools and all school activities, including prom and UIL competitions for the remainder of the school year.
“I’m on the debate team, I’ve actually received a scholarship to attend Wiley College in the fall and be a part of their debate team,” Carter said. “We had our national competition coming up in Albuquerque, New Mexico and it was canceled. I’m also in choir and we had our remaining choir competitions canceled.”
Jimenez said she has served as an athletic trainer on the Maverick football team for all four years of high school and thankfully, all of her extra-curricular activities were finished in the fall.
For both girls, online courses and Google classroom became the new daily norm. Both were already taking dual credit courses through East Texas Baptist University and were already somewhat used to working their classes online.
“Our teachers were really good about not overloading us,” Carter said. “They gave us plenty of time to complete assignments and told us to contact them if we had any questions or issues. Statistics is hard to do online but our teacher would send us YouTube videos for instruction about how to do certain things. Doing online classes is mainly just about having good self-discipline.”
In addition to learning how to do all of their classes online, the girls had to deal with shelter in place orders in a county that has continued to have rapidly rising cases of coronavirus.
“I’m kind of a homeboy anyways so it hasn’t been that hard for me, it just gets a little boring,” Carter said.
Jimenez said she had a personal health scare at the beginning of the pandemic.
“I happened to get strep throat right when all of this kind of started so that really scared me at first until we learned it what it was,” Jimenez said. “Other than that, it’s just been boring.”
While online classes came naturally, both girls were becoming more and more worried about one of the biggest upcoming events in their lifetime, graduation.
“I was worried about getting to walk at graduation,” Jimenez said. “We have already missed so much, prom, senior skip day, senior prank, but I’ve been at Marshall ISD since kindergarten and walking at graduation has always been a goal.”
Carter and Jimenez were both relieved when the state announced guidelines for schools to host graduation ceremonies and Marshall ISD set its date for June 13.
Marshall High School Graduation is set for 9:30 a.m. on June 13 at Maverick Stadium.
Maverick seniors will receive eight tickets each to share with family and friends. Social distancing guidelines as outlined by Abbott’s office and the Texas Education Agency will be followed, requiring six feet of distance between attending graduation parties.
The annual Maverick Senior Breakfast is set for 8:30 a.m. June 12, at Marshall High School, followed by graduation practice at 9:30 a.m. Seniors will receive their eight ceremony tickets for their friends and families on that day.
“I’m excited we get to have graduation but we only get eight tickets each,” Jimenez said.
Carter said she’s worried about how to choose who gets the eight tickets out of her large family but the rest can watch the graduation live online. She said she’s just relieved she gets to walk.
“I’m just so grateful,” Carter said. “I was really sad about missing our senior prom. Right when all of this started, we had planned to go to Dallas for the weekend to pick out my prom dress but thankfully, we didn’t go and didn’t buy one since we ended up missing prom. I’ve attended Marshall ISD since kindergarten and we also missed our Senior Walk where we dress in our cap and gown and walk through our elementary schools. I’m the baby of my family and I’ve waited so long for high school graduation so I was just so relieved when they announced we would have graduation.”
One thing both girls said their historical senior year has taught them, to cherish each moment.
“I don’t really remember my last day of high school from my senior year,” Jimenez said. “I didn’t realize that last day when I was at school, about to leave for spring break, that it would actually be my last day ever at the school. I didn’t know it was the last time. I wish I would have cherished my senior year more. If I had to give advice to upcoming seniors, I would tell them to cherish their senior year, enjoy every minute.”