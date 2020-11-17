Two of Marshall ISD's campuses will have its students switch to remote learning from home for Thursday and Friday due to an increased number of staff absences before the Thanksgiving holiday break next week, Marshall ISD officials announced Tuesday.
Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School students only will switch to virtual learning from home for Thursday and Friday, Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Tuesday.
All Marshall ISD students will then be on Thanksgiving holiday break for the week of Nov. 23 -27 and all campuses will return to campus for in-classroom learning when the district returns from holiday break on Nov. 30.
"Due to an abnormally high number of staff member absences for varying reasons, Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School only will transition into remote learning on Thursday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 20," Weaver said in a statement. "The change affects just students at Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School. All other Marshall ISD campuses will continue with on-campus learning and normal schedules. Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School students are expected to return to in-person learning on Nov. 30, following the Thanksgiving holidays."
Marshall High School and Marshall Junior High School students will switch to Google Classroom and other online methods to submit their assignments virtually from home this Thursday and Friday. Teachers will be available both days via Google Classroom, by phone or by email.
Extra-curricular activities for Thursday and Friday at those campuses will continue as normal.
"While students are required to enter remote learning for these two days and not be on campus, all available teachers and staff will be on campus as normal working in and from their classrooms," Weaver said. "Student activity and extracurricular programs may continue to practice and perform on both days as normal. Coaches and sponsors will notify students of practice times."
Marshall ISD is closed Nov. 23-27 for the Thanksgiving holidays and will return to normal district functions on Nov. 30.