FROM STAFF REPORTS
Marshall ISD officials on Wednesday added another positive COVID-19 case as recent test results showed a Marshall High School student has the coronavirus.
The student was last on the high school campus on Tuesday, officials said in a statement.
“After review it has been determined that the student was not in close contact with others as defined by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the Texas Education Agency. The student with the positive case was wearing a face mask at all times while on the high school campus.“
The district reported another student tested positive at the Marshall Early Childhood Center yesterday and Harleton ISD reported its second case of the 2020-21 school year on Tuesday.
Under guidelines from the CDC and TEA, “close contact” or possible exposure is defined as “being within six feet of a sick person for at least 15 continuous minutes without the use of a face covering.”
“As a precaution, however, Marshall High School is notifying all parents of students and staff who have the same classes as the positive case via phone call. A notification letter regarding the positive test was sent to all members of the high school community.”
“While we do not have reason to believe that anyone on the high school campus has been in close contact as defined above with the positive case student, parents of students may choose to have their child excused and to self-quarantine for up to 10 days.“
The campus will continue operations as usual.