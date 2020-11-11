Marshall Independent School District reported four new active COVID-19 cases for the district on Wednesday, and two recoveries.
Of the four new positive cases, three were at Marshall High School and one was at LRC-SPED.
“Most of the positive cases in today's count have already been under quarantine for several days as a result of contact tracing and MISD isolation protocols,” David Weaver, public information officer for Marshall ISD, noted.
He said the two recoveries are that of a staff member at Marshall Junior High and a student at William B. Travis Elementary.
“We currently have 26 active cases in the district, with a total of 48 recoveries since the start of the school year,” said Weaver.