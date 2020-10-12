Harrison and Marion counties, as well as Marshall ISD on Monday reported additional COVID-19 confirmations throughout the weekend.
Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur both reported two additional cases of coronavirus each in their counties.
While Sims reported the two additional cases for Harrison County, he also said the county had 23 recoveries on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of active coronavirus cases to 28.
Total, Harrison County has seen 951 cases reported this year, resulting in 35 fatalities, 888 recoveries and leaving 28 remaining cases.
LaFleur on Monday reported the two additional cases in Marion County, bringing the county’s total number of active coronavirus cases to seven. Since the start of the pandemic, Marion County has reported a total of 158 cases, resulting in 14 fatalities, 137 recoveries and leaving the remaining seven active cases.
Marshall ISD on Monday reported five additional coronavirus cases confirmed on campus and three recoveries. The new confirmations and recoveries bring the total number of active cases at the district to 13. Since the school year began on Aug. 13, the district has reported 30 total coronavirus cases in students and staff, with 17 of those resulting in recoveries and 13 remaining active cases.
Of the 13 active cases at the district, two are from staff members — one in the special education department and one in the administration, while the remaining 11 active cases are from students. Those 11 cases are from several different campuses, including six active cases at Marshall High School, two active cases each at Marshall Junior High School and Sam Houston Elementary School and one active case at the DAEP campus.
Marshall ISD campuses will be closed Wednesday through Monday for fall break.