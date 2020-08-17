Marshall ISD officials on Monday announced the district's first case of COVID-19 since school started on Thursday.
A staff member in the district's transportation department was confirmed COVID-19 positive and was last on campus Friday, though the staff members was determined to not have prolonged close contact with any students or other district employees, Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said in a statement on Monday.
"Marshall ISD has notified affected student families and staff that a staff member in our Transportation Department who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the Transportation campus on Friday," Weaver said. "Due to privacy requirements we will not release the name of the individual or details that may identify them."
Weaver said the employee was asymptomatic and operations in the district's transportation department will continue as usual.
"Marshall ISD continues to exercise extensive, routine cleaning and deep cleaning of our facilities and buses throughout the day, every day," Weaver said. "We also continue to exercise CDC-recommended guidelines for social distancing in our school community, which include the wearing of face coverings as required by Executive Order of the Governor of Texas; daily temperature checks of all students and personnel; frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer; and maintaining a distance of at least six feet person to person."
Though the staff member was determined to not have close contact with any student or other staff member, Weaver said any who might have been affected have been notified.
"While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact as defined above with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, the affected student families have been notified out of an abundance of caution," he said. "We ask that you, as always, contact your physician if you experience any symptoms related to COVID-19."