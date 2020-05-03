Marshall ISD students were reunited with the teachers they’ve gone almost two months without seeing in person on Friday during a drive-by greeting.
Sam Houston Elementary School teachers and administrators on Friday lined up in the school’s parent pick up line to welcome and greet a continual line of parents and students, allowing the two to reunite after almost two months apart when schools were closed in March in an effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We had a great turn out — a lot of teachers and tons of parents and students,” Sam Houston Elementary School Principal Jerry Hancock said. “Everyone followed appropriate social distancing to stay safe. We had people in line one hour early and the line moved continuously for about 30 minutes.”
Hancock said the students and the teachers equally enjoyed seeing one another again after Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott closed all state schools for the spring semester last month.
“I believe the teachers enjoyed it as much or more than the students,” he said. “It has been difficult on everyone the past seven weeks and yesterday we all had our hearts filled up by seeing our Sam Houston family. We just want our kids to know we miss them, love them and that each one of them matter.”