Marshall ISD officials this week had one additional COVID- 19 case to report at the district after confirmation of a Marshall Junior High School student tested positive today.
“We almost made it through the week but we did have a positive case confirmed for a student at Marshall Junior High School today,” Marshall ISD spokesman David Weaver said Friday. “On a good note, we hope to have some recoveries to share early next week.”
Cases confirmations have been dropping in the past week for both Marion and Harrison counties while recoveries from the virus are multiplying.
Fourteen students at Marshall Junior High were reportedly in close contact with the COVID-19 positive student during a lunch period and are now in quarantine. Parents that did not receive a phone call from the school, their students were not in close contact with the positive student.
“After review it has been determined that the student was in close contact as defined by the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and the Texas Education Agency with 14 students in their lunch period class,” Marshall Junior High School Principal Nakeisha Adams - Pegues said in a notice to parents. “This is the only time during the school day here at MJHS where our students are allowed to remove their face covering in order to eat their lunch, and the period lasts for approximately 30 minutes.”
The students will remain in quarantine for 10 days and will be offered virtual school during that time.
“Marshall ISD is already in the process of deep cleaning the affected classroom and isolation room, which will be closed for 24 hours in order to be thoroughly disinfected,” she said.