City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown was among a group of Texas mayors who signed a letter this week urging Texas Governor Greg Abbott to set up a funding system to get federal COVID-19 aid to smaller Texas cities.
Over 130 Texas mayors signed the final draft of the letter on Thursday before it was sent to Governor Abbott.
The letter urges Abbott to release guidelines about how the state intends to distribute $11.24 billion Texas received through the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund, which was signed into law on March 27.
Money from the fund is distributed in different ways, depending on the size of a city. Cities with populations higher than 500,000 will receive direct allocations from the state pot.
Smaller towns, like Marshall, are still waiting for the State of Texas to devise a system to distribute the money. City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson said many larger cities in Texas have already received their relief funds.
“Every city with a population over 500,000 received essential funding immediately to continue operations and provide relief for the necessary work related to the coronavirus,” Marshall Mayor Terri Brown stated. “Every city with a population below 500,000 has to go to the state to get the money that the federal government allotted to support our disaster needs. The state has yet to create the mechanism to distribute these vital funds. Our coalition of mayors is asking for the ability to request funding as soon as possible.”
In Marshall, the federal funding is vital because the city has accumulated expenses on items such as overtime for sanitizing or to fill in on shifts when city employees are in quarantine because of potential exposure to COVID-19, Nickerson said. At the same time, the city has started to experience a significant decline in sales tax revenue and Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue.
“The City of Marshall has already been making tough decisions and budget cuts. COVID-19 is just like a hurricane or a tornado that affects our entire community and organizations,” Brown said.
The letter was sent to Abbott and Texas’ congressional delegation on May 7, as Governor Abbott traveled to Washington, D.C., and met with President Donald Trump. Trump applauded Abbott’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the topic of local funding to Texas cities was not discussed, according to a transcript of their meeting.