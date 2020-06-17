The city of Marshall announced on Wednesday that thanks to a positive June sales tax report the city will reopen a number of facilities.
“I am happy to say that our overall report was lower than the previous year but better than we expected. However, we still have additional budgetary concerns moving forward,” expressed City Manager Mark Rohr.
Based on the report the city opted to make the following changes:
The Marshall Public Library will open at 50 percent of its total occupancy on June 22. The modified hours of operation for the library will be Monday-Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
To maintain social distance, a limited number of computers will be available with adequate spacing between units. Children’s interactive exhibits and games will be closed at this time to follow best practices. Patrons may still take advantage of curbside service to protect the most vulnerable populations.
Two library employees and the Main Street Manager will also return from furlough on June 22.
The city originally furloughed 11 employees in May, leaving eight city employees still furloughed, after over a month.
Though a number of these furloughed employees have not yet returned for work the Human Resources department has posted job opportunities for one police officer, one firefighter, and two ROW staff.
Furloughing employees and halting all city hiring were two ways the city opted last month to help save money due to the financial affects of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The city of Marshall is not in the clear yet, and all other budgetary modifications will remain in effect. Our revenue is still down compared to 2019, as we have trended downward for the last three months. However, I believe the adjustments we have made have prepared the city well for what the rest of the year might bring as we await the July report. I am thankful for the discipline shown by the citizens and city staff as we face the challenges the pandemic has presented to us,” Rohr said.
A city press release stated that the city commissioners plan to continue to host virtual meetings for the foreseeable future.
Instructions and direct links to view meetings or speak during citizen comment are at http://www.marshalltexas.net.