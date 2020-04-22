Marshall nurse Reeda Taylor was packed and ready to go to the Big Apple on Monday as she waited for her early Tuesday morning flight to leave out of Shreveport.
Taylor, a Registered Nurse, is headed to the front lines of America’s fight against COVID-19, a city where 139,385 confirmed cases were recorded, according to the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday. Of those cases, 18,018 have recovered but 10,657 had died — the city with the highest American death toll.
“I’m going there to work for Samaritan’s Purse, Franklin Graham’s organization,” Taylor said. “I’m excited. The Lord put the desire there for me to volunteer. I’m a nurse, this is what we do.”
Samaritan’s Purse is an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that provides aid to people in physical need as a key part of its Christian missionary work.
The organization has joined other non-profits in New York, the hardest hit area for COVID-19 in the U.S. with 251,690 confirmed cases statewide and 14,828 deaths, according to the CDC on Tuesday.
Taylor is not new to volunteering for mission trips to dangerous places. She and her husband have served on trips to Africa, Siberia, Brazil, Scotland, and Indonesia after the tsunami in 2004.
“I’ve been familiar with Samaritan’s Purse for several years,” Taylor said. “We’ve donated to them and we’ve made the Operation Christmas Child boxes at Christmas for them so I’ve stayed on their email list about their needs. They sent out an email saying they were needing medical staff to serve in New York City, helping with COVID-19 patients.”
Taylor didn’t hesitate to respond. With a bachelor’s of science in nursing from the University of Alabama in Mobile, Taylor will be serving in the medical/surgical unit of a New York City hospital that is treating COVID-19 patients.
“I’ve been in Marshall for six and a half years now and I work PRN with an agency and I also work at a rehab hospital in Shreveport. I don’t work full time and didn’t have to take vacation for this trip,” Taylor said. “I’m a little nervous maybe but I’m not scared. I’ll have an orientation when I get there and I’ve done research on my own. I’ll be at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital there in New York City, working with a wide age range of COVID-19 patients.”
Taylor said she will be in New York City working for at least two weeks and the organization will supply her a place to stay and even a small salary.
“I was surprised by that. It’s not what a registered nurse would normally make but I was surprised they offer compensation and provide you a place to stay,” Taylor said.
Taylor said her husband, who normally travels with her on mission trips, is sorry he can’t go with her, but her mother is a little worried about her safety.
“This is what I became a nurse for,” Taylor said. “The lord touched my heart about this and while I may be nervous, I’m not scared. I believe the Lord equips us for what He calls us to do.”
Taylor said she has no underlying health issues, a complication for some patients who contract COVID-19.
“They have very stringent rules and regulations there that we will be following,” she said. “We will have to keep a temperature log and a health screening log. We cannot wear our scrubs or shoes out of the facility without changing into a clean change of clothes and shoes while the other set is washed.”
Taylor said she’s up for returning to serve again or staying longer than the two weeks if Samaritan’s Purse will allow her to serve longer.
“I’m really hoping to go back,” she said.
To find out more about Samaritan’s Purse or to donate to their cause, visit their website at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/