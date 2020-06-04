Marshall Public Works Department plans to begin its 2020 street improvement plan before the end of the month, according to Director Eric Powell.
Powell said that though the city works every year to maintain and fix roads within city limits, through the Mobilize Marshall plan from June 2019 the city is working to emphasize these changes.
“We have always done street improvement,” Powell said. “This was a way for us to reaffirm our commitment to that.”
In March of this year Powell submitted a list of the roads within Marshall that needed the most work, and what type of work would be needed, to the city commission.
Powell said that he personally drove around the city to identify which roads needed what work, and how much work it would entail. After identifying these roads and ranking them based on need, Powell said he worked within the city budget to be sure the most urgent work was completed by the end of the year.
The plan outlined 25 streets in need of overlay work, which would total 7,713 tons at the total cost of $809,911.
An additional 11 roads were marked for pulverization, with a total area of 15,407 and a total cost of $308,133. Three roads were also marked for mill and pave, totaling 21,876 in area and 2,516 tons, with a total cost of $328,133.
The total program cost was marked for $1,446,177.
Due to the financial affects on the city due to COVID-19, Powell said that a number of budget cuts needed to be made to the plan. These cuts only allowed for the 25 streets in need of overlay work to be addressed at this time.
On May 5 the city hosted a commissioners meeting and approved opening up bids on the project. Two bids were approved on the project, and on May 28 commissioners approved Powell’s suggestion of a base bid with Rayford Truck & Tractor at $966,570 for 2 inch overlay, covering 6.6 miles of street improvement.
Powell said that this update project would cover about 80 percent of the planned street work in the 2020 program, with flexibility so that if the funding becomes available later in the year, the city is able to extend the bid to cover the final 20 percent of the project.
“What we are hoping to see is that the sales tax revenue goes up later in the summer, so that we can go back and rebid on the other portion of the project and still get everything completed before the end of the year,” Powell said.
Funding for the altered version of the 2020 street improvement plan will be pulled equally from two sources, with $483,285 utilized from both the General Fund and the Street Improvements Sales Tax Fund.
Powell said that though the project could begin before the end of the month, he wants to ensure that the road construction will not interfere with Fourth of July celebrations.
“We are not going to get into anything major until after the holiday, so that people have the chance to go out and celebrate and do what they can,” Powell said.
He said that through the rest of July the project would be in full swing, which he predicts will go smoothly due to the lack of rain during that time.
“We suspect that the weather will be better later in the month anyway, so it is a good time to begin to focus on that project,” Powell said.