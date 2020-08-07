A committee that was originally formed by the city to evaluate closures of city facilities has switched gears, renaming themselves the Marshall Reopening Committee, which is focused on the safe reopening of city facilities.
According to city spokesperson Stormy Nickerson, the committee was formed in April to evaluate closures of city buildings and facilities in response to COVID-19 for the safety of the public and city employees.
“The committee hosts ongoing meetings to evaluate each city of Marshall building and facility based on Executive Orders of Governor Abbott and current status of COVID-19 in Marshall and Harrison County,” Nickerson said.
The committee is made up of City Manager Mark Rohr, along with multiple department directors, facility managers, and Nickerson.
No local health official is a member of the committee, according to Nickerson, though she said that the committee has two current members who are active participants on the COVID-19 Emergency Health Management Team with the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, city mayor, and Harrison county judge.
She said that the group last met on July 24, 28 and 29, during which time they determined it was safe to reopen the Marshall City Arena beginning Aug. 14.
The opening of the city arena came with a number of restrictions, including prohibiting spectators from the events.
Event participants are required to wear a mask at all times and keep a 6 foot distance from other participants in the arena. The city will also require that participants submit signed health waivers at event registration.
As of Aug. 1, Arena Manager Byron Ford and Equipment Manager Kaleb Neu have begun preparing the facility to host events. For bookings, contact Ford at (903) 935-4504.
“At this time, there are no other facilities scheduled to open due to the Executive Orders of Governor Abbott and current status of COVID-19 in Marshall,” Nickerson said. “A press release will be issued immediately as additional facilities open.”