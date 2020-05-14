A group of local ministers gathered on the grounds of Marshall Manor West Wednesday evening, praying for God’s healing and deliverance as the facility battles a high infection of COVID-19 amongst both residents and employees.
“We decided to come together as pastors and churches here in the Marshall area,” said Rev. Edwin Lee, pastor of the Pine Grove Baptist Church, who spearheaded Wednesday’s assembly.
“We know that there’s been a lot of struggles in the media with the COVID-19 going on in the nursing homes, so we decided tonight to come out and have prayer over the nursing homes of Marshall,” he said as the group began to pray for all of the town’s nursing homes and long-term residential facilities, naming them one-by-one.
The prayer came on the heels of Gov. Gregg Abbott’s announcement on Wednesday that the Texas National Guard has activated Facilities Disinfection Teams to support Texans in nursing homes and to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“These Facilities Disinfection Teams, formed in coordination with Texas Health and Human Services Commission, provide a major boost to protecting Texans and limiting the spread of COVID-19,” the governor’s office stated.
Six teams have already been mobilized to facilities across the state with more coming online, the governor’s office indicated.
“The Texas National Guard plays a crucial role in our ongoing response to COVID-19, and I am grateful for their work to address the unique challenges our nursing homes face during this pandemic,” said Abbott. “The training these guardsmen have received will equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to provide this crucial assistance to these facilities.”
Statewide Emergency
Across the state, on Wednesday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission had received reports of 294 nursing facilities and 105 assisted living facilities in the state with one or more COVID-19 confirmed positive residents and/or facility staff.
“HHSC had received reports of 447 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in nursing facilities and 95 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in assisted living facilities located in Texas,” press officer, Kelli Weldon, indicated, noting there are 1,224 licensed nursing facilities and 2,004 licensed assisted living facilities statewide.
Major General Tracy Norris said the Texas National Guard readily accepts its newest mission assignment to assist nursing homes in limiting the spread of the virus.
“We take our charge of protecting all Texans, especially our most vulnerable populations, extremely seriously,” said Norris. “Our service members have proactively trained for this mission alongside the Health and Human Services Commission and other partner agencies. We stand ready to continue to serve both here at home and abroad in the war fight.”
Prayers Rendered
Joining Wednesday’s prayer circle, Jocelyn Culberson, dietary supervisor for Marshall Manor West, expressed her appreciation to the ministers and also to the surge response team sent to the facility recently to provide aid.
“We need all these prayers,” Culberson said as tears flowed from her eyes.
“It’s emotional, but it’s good to see people standing with you, their humanity, that people are there — people who are with us and praying with us, letting us know we’re not alone,” she said.
Culberson said they love all of the residents, and are glad to have the strike team of nurses and certified nursing assistants there to fill in the gap.
The emergency management team is assisting the facility with staffing and the procurement of PPE (personal protection equipment).
“We love all of our residents. I know so many of them and their families personally,” she said. “These people, they’re here to help and a lot of them are as far as New York and they’re a strike team and that’s what they are assembled to do, to go and help in emergency cases and they’re here because staff has contracted it. We didn’t have enough staff to take care of the residents, so that’s why they came in. They’re nurses and CNAs so they go in and fill in for the staff.”
Culberson, whose pastor was part of Wednesday’s prayer circle, said just knowing somebody stopped by to offer prayer is uplifting to the residents and staff.
Billie Givens, also a dietary employee, concurred. Givens stopped by the prayer circle, sharing how uplifted she felt by the ministers’ presence as they sang songs of praise and prayed.
“It’s uplifting us, knowing that somebody does care and lifting us up where we’ve been low in spirit,” said Givens. “It’s just nice to be able to come out here. When I clocked out, I heard them say they were out here for prayer for everybody. I said let me get out here because I need it.
“It’s just a blessing to see everybody out here not worried about what their denomination is, that they are out here and that they are praying for us and we need all the prayers that we can get,” said Givens.
Ministers participating in the prayer circle Wednesday were Edwin Lee, of Pine Grove Baptist Church; Pine Grove’s associate minister LaMarcus Todd; Pastor Charles Jernigan of True Vine Baptist Church; Pastor Otis Amie of Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church; and Pastor Sylvester Allen of Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2.
“We all came together in unity to try to be a source of strength as we go through this pandemic,” said Lee. “We just want to be a sense of support to the residents and the staff of the nursing homes.”
“There are people that are sick in all of these facilities; and, we, as a part of the body of Christ, we need to pray for them…we need to lift them,” he said.
“We pray that nobody else be touched by this thing,” Todd said in his prayer. “We pray that all those that be sick let them come out and be healed. Let somebody be saved, delivered and set free.”
As she prayed for her coworkers and residents, Culberson also offered prayer for residents’ families.
“I pray for our families and the families of these residents who I know are anxious and just concerned and worried about their families,” she prayed.
“We would just touch and agree that you would hear our prayers,” Culberson said as she prayed to God. “We declare and decree that you will get the glory. We would not fall and we will not faint but we will continue to stand strong, trusting and believing… We still believe that you are the great healer.”