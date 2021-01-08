Marshall Independent School District reported a total of 55 active cases of COVID-19 for this first week returning from Christmas break.
“We are up to 55 total active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff in MISD, but the majority of those cases originated over the Christmas break and have remained in quarantine to start the spring semester,” said David Weaver, MISD’s Director of Communications.
As of Friday, the district had a total of 158 students and 42 staff members in quarantine as either an active case or having been in close contact with an active case, said Weaver.
“We had a total of 39 students/staff who returned this week after having been in quarantine as positive cases before the Christmas break,” he indicated.
Active cases include three at the administration building, one in the child nutrition department, two in the transportation department, six at Crockett Elementary School, one at DAEP, one at Little MAV Academy, three at Marshall Early Childhood Center, one at Marshall Early Graduation School, 18 at Marshall High School, five at Marshall Junior High, five at Price T. Young Elementary, three at Sam Houston Elementary and six at Travis Elementary.
“Please join us as we continue with thoughts and prayers for those around us who have been affected by COVID-19 as we continue to move forward,” Weaver urged.
MARION COUNTY CASES
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported three new COVID-19 recoveries on Friday.
Of the cumulative total of 228 positive cases for the county, 18 have resulted in fatalities, 245 have been recoveries and 42 are considered active cases.
“The numbers are reported to Marion County by The State of Texas DSHS,” said LaFleur. “Marion County does not track nor does it compile this information. We report what we are given by DSHS.”
“With that being said, I try and update the public when numbers change,” he said.
The county judge urged all to continue to observe social distancing measures. He also requested continued prayer for all impacted by the virus.
“Pray for those who’ve lost loved ones,” said LaFleur. “Pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.