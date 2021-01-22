Marshall Independent School District is down a total of 19 active COVID-19 cases, as of Friday.
“We are encouraged with our overall numbers when compared to last week's report,” said MISD Director of Communications David Weaver.
The number of active cases was at 69 as of last week and now 50 as of Friday.
Active cases include two in the transportation department, one at David Crockett Elementary, one at DAEP, one at Marshall Early Childhood Center, four at Marshall Early Graduation School, 20 at Marshall High School, 12 at Marshall Junior High, two at Price T. Young Elementary, five at Sam Houston Elementary and two at Travis Elementary.
“Our overall number of students/staff in quarantine has dropped from 251 last week to 204 this week,” said Weaver.
Quarantine numbers include active cases plus close contacts due to potential exposure, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Texas Education Agency guidelines.
MARION COUNTY CASES
In neighboring Marion County (Jefferson), County Judge Leward LaFleur reported four new active cases, for a current cumulative total of 51 active cases.
He noted that of the cumulative total of 292 positive COVID-19 cases for the county, 21 have ended in death and 342 are considered recoveries.
LaFleur said the data is reported to Marion County by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” he urged.