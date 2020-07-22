The Marshall Regional Arts Council will be showcasing its new location at Marshall Place Thursday for its annual Juried Art Show.
Director of the Council Claudia Lowery said that the council partnered with Marshall Place owners Kelley Bergstrom and Jerry Tate, as well as the Panola College Arts Department to purchase a new hanging system for the location.
In return for sharing the cost of the new system, Lowery said that the council and Panola College will have art showcased at Marshall Place year round, starting Thursday with the annual art show.
MRAC’s annual show will take place July 23 at Marshall Mall from 5 to 7 p.m., and is also the largest membership drive for the organization.
“This event is very important to our organization because it is our largest event to grow community interest and interest from artists,” Lowery said.
Membership to the organization is $25, and during the show the purchasing of a membership also comes with a ticket to a raffle. Additional tickets to the raffle are available after the membership purchase for an additional $25.
The raffle winner will have their choice of any art piece in the show, with the artist of the chosen piece receiving $1,000 for their art work.
Lowery said that each artist participating in the show also decorated an 8x8 canvas donated by the MRAC to give away during the shows silent auction.
Though the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus has caused the event to change locations and be pushed back, Lowery said that about 30 artists have opted to participate in the show.
First, second and third place winners will also be chosen during the show, and given cash prizes. Honor mention ribbons will also be given out during the event.
Lowery said that all guests are encouraged to wear masks at all times while visiting the show, and practice social distancing.
She said that along with the new location, this year’s art show will also be different by not offering food, though water will be available for guests.
“We are doing everything we can to make sure that everyone who attends stays safe,” Lowery said.
Community members can attend the show by walking through the front entrance of Marshall Place by the Stage Store.
“I really want to thank the owners of Marshall Place for their forward vision of an exhibit space there year round,” Lowery said.
For more information on the show or the MRAC go to www.marshallartscouncil.org.